About 4 million apps are available on the Google Play and Apple app stores, and while some are hot, very few are cool. Here are four of this year's trendiest apps.

Clubhouse

(iOS; free)

The app that everyone is talking about — but very few have — became a sensation because of its exclusivity. This iOS-only audio chat app, where you hear movers and shakers talking instead of tweeting, is by invitation only. Among the top Clubhouse "influencers" have been Elon Musk and Bill Gates, although their appearances are becoming more sporadic. Clubhouse says it will soon expand the join-up process and expects to have an Android version soon.

Discord

(iOS, Android; free)

The buzz around Discord is so loud it reached the executive offices of Microsoft, which is reportedly in talks to snap it up for more than $10 billion. What is Discord? It is another video and text messaging app but with a difference. Discord is community-oriented, so you are communicating with an ever-growing group of like-minded people. Originally a gamer-community fixture, Discord attracted a wide general audience during the pandemic.

Cameo

(iOS, Android; free)

How hot is Cameo? It’s becoming a verb, as in, "I got Cameod for my birthday." With Cameo, you "hire" celebrities to make short personalized videos. The list of celebrities is long and diverse, and prices vary wildly. Some examples: You can order a Cameo from Long Island-raised celebrities such as Lindsay Lohan ($375) and former wrestler Mick Foley ($75), or, if you really want to splurge, book a shout out from Caitlyn Jenner ($2,500) or boxing champion Floyd Mayweather ($999).

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Roblox

(iOS, Android; free)

Another buzzy app that has taken the world-building game genre to new heights, Roblox is so hot it held a wildly successful initial public offering last month on Wall Street, where it was valued at $38 billion. In addition to creating spectacular worlds with Roblox, players can compete against others or simply chat with Roblox gamers via included messaging options.