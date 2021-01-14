Get a new Android phone over the holidays? The preloaded apps on your device may be all you need. But if you want to supercharge your phone, these four apps add productivity and privacy features your device doesn’t have. Next week: four must-have apps for iPhones.

Signal Private Messenger

(iOS, Android; free)

Signal Private Messenger takes privacy to the extreme with its trademarked Signal Protocol end-to-end encryption. Signal, which also includes video-calling capability, has been growing in popularity from people moving up from stock messaging apps or switching from Facebook-owned WhatsApp because of concerns over Facebook’s privacy and data-collection policies. It is currently the No. 1 free app for both Android and iOS.

Solid Explorer File Manager

(Android; free)

One of the best utilities available for Android (and one that makes iPhone users envious), Solid Explorer helps you find everything not only on your phone but on your cloud storage services such as Google Drive and Dropbox and your desktop PC, and it includes a powerful encryption feature to lock your files. For the geek-inclined, Solid Explorer can be set up as an FTP server to stream videos from wherever you save your files.

Your Phone Companion

(Android; free)

The Windows and Android operating systems have learned to play better together, and this app from Microsoft brings them even closer. Your Phone Companion, a perennial Android top-10 productivity app, lets you link your phone and your Windows PC so you can see notifications and transfer files. It is useful for work-from-homers who keep their phone at the ready while they work from their PC.

OfficeSuite Pro

(iOS, Android; $19.99)

This venerable suite of productivity apps keeps getting better. You can access and edit Microsoft Word and Excel docs and it includes a powerful PDF viewer and converter. Yes, you can use the mobile version of Microsoft Office instead, but OfficeSuite allows you to edit your Microsoft Word files on Google Drive, something not easy to do with Microsoft Office mobile. The price is hefty for a mobile app, but for many it is more than worth it.