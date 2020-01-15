Tech review: Must-have apps for your new Android phone 

New smartphones come loaded with all the apps needed to make the device function. But there are other apps that do the job better or add features that will boost productivity. If you just unwrapped a new Android phone, these four apps take it to a higher level. Next week: A look at must-have apps for a new iPhone.

Tasker

(Android; $3.49)

This Android exclusive is one app many iPhone users wish they had. Tasker lets you automate repetitive tasks by putting together “profiles” from more than 350 actions. For example, using Tasker you can tell your phone to perform certain functions when you shake it or hold it upside down. Don’t want to create your own profiles? Choose from hundreds available at the Tasker App Factory.

Android Auto

(Android; free)

A wonderful app, although it is not supported by all carmakers or all app makers. If your car does support it, Android Auto interfaces with your infotainment and navigation systems so you can run an array of hands'-free functions using your voice and Google Assistant. A few examples: You can use Android Auto to set a destination with real-time traffic alerts, play music, answer a phone call or check the news and sports scores.

Messages

(Android; free)

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Unlike iPhones, where iMessage is the gold standard of messaging apps, Android is a mess with competing apps Samsung Messages, Verizon Messages and others. This official app from Google is an attempt to clean up the mess, and Messages is indeed superb. In addition to basic texting functions, it has recently added feature-rich RCS chat technology — although you can use RCS only if your carrier supports it.

VLC Player for Android

(Android; free)

The default video player for Android varies depending on the manufacturer of your device, and while all get the job done, none do it very well, especially for those who want to stream from phone to TVs. VLC Player for Android plays and streams virtually every type of video format. Developed by the not-for-profit, open-source VideoLAN, there are versions for iOS, Windows and Mac.