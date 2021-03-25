Tech review: These apps take you out to the ballgame
Major League Baseball returns Thursday, and after a coronavirus-ravaged 2020 season that didn’t begin until July, fans hope for a traditional Opening Day and a full season. These apps can help you watch the action — and even attend the games in person.
MLB Ballpark
(iOS, Android; free)
Baseball is back, and so are the fans. The 2020 season saw most games played in empty ballparks, but the 2021 season begins with teams, including the Yankees and Mets, allowing a limited number of fans into the stadiums. This app can help you purchase tickets and is a great companion when you get to the ballpark with interactive maps and in-app food ordering from concession stands.
MLB
(iOS, Android; free)
The official app of Major League Baseball (formerly known as MLB At Bat) is a perfect tonic for fans left unsatisfied by the abbreviated 2020 season, especially Long Islanders who root for teams other than the Mets and Yankees. With a subscription to MLB.TV ($130), you can stream games from every team except the Mets and Yankees. There are also numerous features for nonsubscribers, including the Game of the Day, which you can stream for free.
Yahoo Fantasy Sports
(iOS, Android; free)
For many, America's pastime isn’t baseball, it’s fantasy baseball. While there are many apps to help you manage your fantasy teams and leagues, the venerable Yahoo Fantasy Sports is still the go-to choice for many. If you don’t want to commit to an entire season and an organized league, Yahoo has a daily fantasy sports game where you can compete when you have the time.
MLB 9 Innings 21
(iOS, Android; free)
Still can’t get enough baseball? Get in the batter’s box yourself. This popular mobile device baseball game is back with a new and improved 2021 edition. MLB 9 Innings 21 features real players and real ballparks, all beautifully rendered. But be aware: This is a "freemium" game, meaning you may have to make in-app purchases before you can have the stats of an All-Star.
Pitfalls of ‘cybervetting’
Companies are ramping up “cybervetting” — using online information to appraise job candidates. But a North Carolina State University study says this may “introduce bias and moral judgment” into hiring. For example, hiring managers were impressed by online posts of people hiking, but the study noted this could lead to discrimination against older or disabled people and Blacks, because most people who hike are white and young
— PETER KING
‘Internet crime spree’ raged in 2020
As Americans turned to technology in 2020, cybercriminals went on “an internet crime spree,” according to a new FBI report. Victims reported $4.2 billion in losses, up 20 percent from 2019. Email compromise scams, where criminals target businesses and individuals performing transfers of funds, was the costliest 2020 scam, netting cybercriminals $1.8 billion. Romance frauds and bogus investment schemes were the next most lucrative 2020 internet crimes.
— PETER KING
Google ‘snooping’ case can proceed
A federal judge denied Google’s request to throw out a lawsuit that alleges the search giant secretly scoops up troves of internet data even if users browse in “Incognito” mode. The class-action suit, which now can proceed, alleges that even when even users turn off data collection in Chrome, other Google tools used by websites amass their personal information.