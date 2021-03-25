Major League Baseball returns Thursday, and after a coronavirus-ravaged 2020 season that didn’t begin until July, fans hope for a traditional Opening Day and a full season. These apps can help you watch the action — and even attend the games in person.

MLB Ballpark

(iOS, Android; free)

Baseball is back, and so are the fans. The 2020 season saw most games played in empty ballparks, but the 2021 season begins with teams, including the Yankees and Mets, allowing a limited number of fans into the stadiums. This app can help you purchase tickets and is a great companion when you get to the ballpark with interactive maps and in-app food ordering from concession stands.

MLB

(iOS, Android; free)

The official app of Major League Baseball (formerly known as MLB At Bat) is a perfect tonic for fans left unsatisfied by the abbreviated 2020 season, especially Long Islanders who root for teams other than the Mets and Yankees. With a subscription to MLB.TV ($130), you can stream games from every team except the Mets and Yankees. There are also numerous features for nonsubscribers, including the Game of the Day, which you can stream for free.

Yahoo Fantasy Sports

(iOS, Android; free)

For many, America's pastime isn’t baseball, it’s fantasy baseball. While there are many apps to help you manage your fantasy teams and leagues, the venerable Yahoo Fantasy Sports is still the go-to choice for many. If you don’t want to commit to an entire season and an organized league, Yahoo has a daily fantasy sports game where you can compete when you have the time.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

MLB 9 Innings 21

(iOS, Android; free)

Still can’t get enough baseball? Get in the batter’s box yourself. This popular mobile device baseball game is back with a new and improved 2021 edition. MLB 9 Innings 21 features real players and real ballparks, all beautifully rendered. But be aware: This is a "freemium" game, meaning you may have to make in-app purchases before you can have the stats of an All-Star.