Tech review: Apps for fans of boxing and more fisticuffs

On Oct. 1, 1975, Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier faced off in one of the greatest boxing matches in history. In the 45 years since the "Thrilla in Manila," the fight game and fighting games have changed substantially. These games deliver fight action in squared-circles, octagons and arenas of the imagination.

Real Boxing 2

(iOS, Android; free)

Not unlike real-life boxing, in this game a lot of the action takes place outside the arena, where you must endure rigorous and repetitive training before you can get in the ring. Once you face off with an opponent, the graphics are excellent. The game does not feature the likenesses of real fighters, but you can customize your avatar to resemble all-time greats. The ads, however, are plentiful, as is the incessant lure of in-app purchases.

EA Sports UFC

(iOS, Android; free)

This app boasts about 100 million downloads, a clear sign that Ultimate Fighting Championship, with its seemingly no-holds-barred, mixed-martial arts fighting style, has stolen the spotlight from professional boxing. The game features real-life UFC stars, but your goal is to customize and train a fighter who will succeed in the octagon. EA is about to release a major sequel, and Android users can find a beta version on Google Play Store.

WWE Mayhem

(iOS, Android; free)

WWE "fights" may be scripted, but the athleticism and action are real. This arcade game features past and present WWE stars, but it’s up to you to make sure they succeed. The game nicely incorporates an authentic WWE schedule, including weekly TV shows like "Raw" and "SmackDown" and the biggest of the big wrestling events: WrestleMania.

Marvel Contest of Champions

(iOS, Android; free)

It may not be Ali vs. Frazier, but when superheroes like the Hulk, Deadpool, Spider-man and the rest of the Marvel comic universe face off against each other, there’s definitely star power. In this hardcore fighting game, however, you need to earn power-ups before you can play as or against one of the top-tier Marvel stars. Still, the graphics are excellent and the action, once you collect enough power-ups, is nonstop.