Tech review: Apps to help students feel less stress 

The Chegg Books app can help relieve textbook

The Chegg Books app can help relieve textbook sticker shock among college students. Photo Credit: Chegg Books

By Peter King Special to Newsday
The new school semester is barely underway, but some students — especially those in college — might already feel overwhelmed. These apps might help them catch up or even get ahead.

Chegg Books

(iOS, Android; free)

Textbook sticker shock is more than an annoyance. It might force students to cut back on required texts or supplementary materials. Chegg Books has a selection of new and used textbooks for every subject. For some materials, you can rent them instead of buy, which could save money. After the semester, scan the textbooks’ barcodes and see how much Chegg will pay to buy them back from you. 

Venmo

(iOS, Android; free)

This app has become so popular among high school and college students that it’s become a verb: “I’ll venmo you the money.” With Venmo, you can send money to or receive money from friends. It’s perfect for after-class dinners where you want to split a check. For starving college students, the trick is getting your parents to install the app — and then have them venmo you the money.

Evernote

(iOS, Android; free)

Of all the drudgeries facing high school and college students, taking notes is high on the list. The wildly popular Evernote — it has 225 million users worldwide — can organize not only your notes but your school life. You can create notebooks from electronic handout materials or even scan your handwritten notes. You can even include audio and videos in your notebooks. Because it syncs across all your devices, you can access your notes wherever you are.

Exam Countdown Lite

(iOS, Android; free)

Every student wakes up in a cold sweat after having this nightmare: You realize you forgot about an exam. This app can help you avoid having that nightmare become reality. Exam Countdown Lite aggregates all your pending and finished exam dates and color codes them by subject or importance. And as if you’re not already under enough stress, the app can give you a daily countdown to all your exams.

