Be afraid. Halloween is Thursday, and if the jack-o'-lanterns in the windows on every Long Island street don’t put you in the spirit, these scary and frightening games will turn your smartphone into a house of horror.

Oxenfree

(iOS, free; Android, $4.99)

Teenagers spend the night on an abandoned island. What can possibly go wrong? Everything, after the teens unwittingly open a portal to the island’s horrific secrets. But don’t let the premise fool you into thinking this is a standard slasher game. Oxenfree is a well-crafted story-based game in which you become emotionally involved with the characters. More suspense than gore, Oxenfree has been compared to TV’s “Stranger Things.”

Dead Trigger 2

(iOS, Android; free)

What’s Halloween without zombies? In this game, your goal is to stay alive by killing the undead. While the zombies keep coming in waves, you can add scores of powerful weapons to quell the invasion. The graphics are terrific, and the gameplay offers many levels and scenarios. Although the game debuted in 2015, it is kept fresh by continual updates, including one earlier this month.

Granny: Chapter Two

(iOS, Android; free)

This is not your father’s granny. This brand-new game, released last month, is a horrific retelling of the haunted house genre in which you are a locked in a decrepit home and are stalked by a murderous killer, in this case granny. Your goal is to get out — or at least to hide. There’s also a grandpa in this game, and he’s no slouch when it comes to mayhem.

Doom

(iOS, Android; $4.99)

Grizzled gamers will recall this all-time classic demon-slaying game that debuted in 1993, when mobile phones were the size of pumpkins. This is not an update but a faithful re-creation of that groundbreaking PC game. The graphics are cheerfully retro, and the splatter is just as pixellated as you remember it. The controllers are a bit clunky, however, especially for modern-day mobile gamers.