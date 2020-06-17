4 nongame apps with Google's seal of approval 

Pandemics, lockdowns and quarantines haven’t stopped the development of innovative apps that enrich our lives. These recently released nongame apps, which span multiple genres, were selected as the best of June by editors at Google Play’s app store.

Reach Across the Stars

(iOS, Android; free)

This education app from the Smithsonian Institution celebrates the achievements of women scientists, physicians, mathematicians, astronauts and other leaders through short-form stories (about two minutes) and longer journeys (about eight minutes). Using augmented reality, text, videos and audio, you will see the Earth and the universe and the women who make sense of them in a whole new light. Google Play’s editors noted this is a great way to “encounter the faces and stories of incredible female innovators.”

Grid Diary

(iOS, Android; free)

Grid Diary is aimed at those who want to start a journal but don’t know where to begin. The grid design helps you create entries by asking you some basic questions about your yourself and your day and the answers are turned into diary entries. Google Play editors cited the app’s “lovely design” that helps you effortlessly “record and reflect” happenings in your life.

IRL

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

(iOS, Android; free)

If you don’t know what “IRL” stands for, this app is probably not for you. Aimed at young adults and teens, IRL (“in real life”) is a “social calendar” — simply put, a full-featured calendar app (it syncs with your Google Calendar) with a built-in chat and messaging feature. College students get extra functionality when they validate their .edu email address, which lets them get updates on news about their school.

Speekoo

(iOS, Android; free)

A new entry in the language-learning category, Speekoo is starting relatively small with only six languages: Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese and Spanish. Speekoo tries to make language-learning easier with a gamelike interface: You travel the world, with each level representing a city where the language is spoken. As you explore a country and city, you will find yourself interacting and learning from native speakers.