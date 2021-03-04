Over the past year, most of us have been worried about our health more than ever. These apps are aimed at empowering you to make better health care choices.

Teladoc

(iOS, Android; free)

With Teladoc, you can hold phone or video consultations with board-certified doctors available 24 hours a day who can also prescribe medications. But there are some caveats: While the app is free, the services are not. Many costs are covered by health insurers, so check your coverage. Original Medicare (Parts A and B) does not cover most services, but many Medicare Advantage and Medicaid managed care plans do. Before any consultations, update the app with your medical history.

GoodRX

(iOS, Android; free)

Even when they are covered by health insurance or Medicare, drugs can be expensive because of copays. Without insurance, many can’t afford medications at all. Add to the mix that the same drug often costs a different amount at various pharmacies. GoodRX, a go-to medications app for years, shows you the best price for drugs at pharmacies near you. It also offers coupons to help lower the prices further on some drugs.

MyChart

(iOS, Android; free)

Because so many are trying to manage their medical information, it’s good to have all the data in the palm of your hand — which you can literally do with a phone and this app. MyChart works with many but not all health-care organizations. (You will need activation information from your provider.) Once set up, you can use MyChart to review test results and medical history, get alerts, make doctor’s appointments and communicate with your health providers.

MyTherapy Pill Reminder

(iOS, Android; free)

As the pandemic grinds on, it’s hard to remember the time to take a pill when you often don’t even know what day it is. MyTherapy Pill Reminder will send you alerts when it’s time for your medication, but it does more. It’s also a medication tracker, so you can see a history of all the drugs you have taken, which you can share with your doctors and pharmacists. It can also let you know when it’s time to refill your prescriptions.