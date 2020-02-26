These entertaining apps will teach your kids to code

Children love to play games on computers and smartphones. And while parents may worry about the effects of all that gaming, it can be beneficial when kids go from being fixated on winning to focusing on how the game was created. These educational apps masquerade as games, but their goal is to teach kids how to code.

Nancy Drew Codes and Clues

(iOS, Android; free)

Girls are underrepresented in science, technology, engineering and mathematics classes, but studies show when girls take STEM courses they do as well as boys. This app should appeal to girls because it features Nancy Drew, the teen detective and hero to girls for 90 years. In the game, kids learn basic coding as they unravel a mystery with six chapters. The first chapter is free; a $4 in-app purchase unlocks the remaining five.

Tynker

(iOS, Android; subscription)

Aimed at children ages 7-13, Tynker lets kids learn coding and programming concepts as they control robots. The mobile app, an adjunct to the Tynker coding website, has several free games and templates. A Tynker subscription ($60 per quarter) is necessary to unlock the full slate of more than 40 programming courses with thousands of learning modules.

codeSpark Academy

(iOS, Android; subscription)

This app, aimed at children ages 5-9, uses what it calls a “no words interface,” where kids solve interactive puzzles with creativity and logic. Even better, codeSpark Academy gives kids basic tools to create and code their own stories and video games. You will need a subscription ($10 a month), but you can try it out for free for seven days.

ScratchJr

(iOS, Android; free)

A free offering from the not-for-profit Scratch Foundation, ScratchJr uses the popular Scratch programming language as its engine. Kids 5 and older crack the code of programming by designing their own games and creating their own characters by combining programming blocks. The developers say with their app children learn to “express themselves with the computer, not just to interact with it.”