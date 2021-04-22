Tech review: Apps to help with kids' remote learning

Just as work from home is becoming the new normal for employees, schoolwork from home is now a common component of many students’ lives. These apps can help kids find answers as they learn remotely.

Photomath

(iOS, Android; free)

Without a teacher always there to guide students, complex math problems can be tricky. And very few work-from-home parents have the time or knowledge to help with, say, quadratic equations. Photomath helps students work through solutions and find answers for everything from basic math to trigonometry. Photomath doesn’t need an internet connection to solve equation problems, so work-from-home families don’t have to worry about fights over who is hogging all the bandwidth.

Socratic by Google

(iOS, Android; free)

OK, as a parent you might not be great at quadratic equations. But what about questions on, say, prokaryotes? Maybe let Socratic by Google take a swing at it. This AI-powered app, aimed at high schoolers, lets students ask questions about algebra, geometry, trigonometry, biology, chemistry, physics, history and literature and see answers and explanations approved by experts. The idea is not just to give answers, though. Google says the goal is to "learn the concepts behind any problem."

Chegg Study

(iOS, Android; subscription)

This app from giant online textbook seller Chegg lets students get help for homework problems in more than 80 subjects. Chegg says its library has more than 26 million "fully solved homework questions" with step-by-step solutions. Can’t find your answer? Take a photo of the problem, submit it to Chegg, and an expert will have an answer for you, usually in less than an hour. Subscriptions start at $14.95 a month.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

ABCmouse

(iOS, Android; subscription)

Designed to improve reading and math skills for children 2-8, ABCmouse uses a gamelike interface as it presents more than 850 lessons and thousands of learning activities. There are several lessons developed especially for kids about to enter kindergarten. ABCmouse also helps introduce kids to science, art and music, and there are hundreds of learning activities in Spanish. Subscriptions start at $9.95 a month.