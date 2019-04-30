Tech review: With these apps, you'll Marvel at the vastness of the comic giant's universe

Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” grossed an estimated $1.2 billion worldwide last weekend, the largest opening ever for a movie. But Marvel is more than the movies: There are games, merchandise and, of course, comic books. These apps will help you explore -- and become part of -- the vast Marvel universe.

Marvel Contest of Champions

(iOS, Android; free)

Is your favorite Marvel character Spider-Man or Iron Man? Maybe you’re a Deadpool or Black Panther fan. Or perhaps you opt for Marvel villains such as Thanos. In Marvel Contest of Champions, you pit them all against each other in this action/strategy game. You form your alliances and battle other gamers around the world to crown the Ultimate Marvel Champion.

Marvel Future Fight

(iOS, Android; free)

In this role-playing game, your goal is nothing less than preventing the destruction of the universe. Fortunately, you have a formidable stable of defenders at your disposal — all the Marvel superheroes with their strengths and foibles. The game is story driven, so you might believe you’re actually a part of a Marvel movie as you seek to figure out who wants to destroy the world and why.

Lego Marvel Super Heroes

(iOS, Android; $4.99)

It seems almost sacrilegious that a game from Warner Bros. — home of Marvel’s corporate archenemy DC Comics and Superman and Batman — could produce a fun Marvel game, but it has. In this game, the Marvel superheroes are incarnated as blocky Lego characters, but the personalities remain intact. While the game costs $4.99, it includes 45 chunky missions to complete, and once downloaded doesn’t need an internet connection to play.

Marvel Comics

(iOS, Android; free)

With the astounding success that movies featuring Marvel characters have had, it’s sometimes easy to forget these superheroes were all forged in humble comic books. The Marvel Comics app has access to more than 13,000 latest and vintage comic books, including debut issues of many superheroes long before they became movie stars — for example the first Spider-Man in 1963 ($1.99). There are also several free comics available for download.