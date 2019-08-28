Apps to kick off the NFL season
Will it be another winter of discontent for Giants and Jets fans? The 2019 NFL season begins Thursday night, and every fan dreams of seeing their team play in February when Super Bowl LIV kicks off. These apps will help you enjoy the action from opening kickoff through the Super Bowl.
New York Giants Mobile
Official New York Jets
(iOS, Android; free)
The Jets and Giants open their regular seasons next Sunday and both teams believe they are vastly improved. These official apps of the local teams are updated for the 2019 season and each provide stats, breaking news and exclusive pregame and postgame videos. For ticketholders, there are added features that kick in when you are in MetLife Stadium.
NFL
(iOS, Android; free)
The much-maligned — but also useful — official app from the NFL returns with all the usual features and restrictions. Users of smartphones (but not iPads or Android tablets) can access live Giants and Jets games as well as nationally televised primetime games. All mobile device users who subscribe to a cable or satellite provider can use their login credentials to access the NFL Network or NFL RedZone
Madden NFL Mobile Football
(iOS, Android; free)
The latest version of the popular video game football franchise brings back all the gameplay features mobile Madden fans are used to with updated player stats and on-the-field tendencies. Playbooks have been expanded to include new strategies, including run-pass option (RPO) plays made especially lethal by this year’s Madden cover athlete, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
ESPN Fantasy Sports
(iOS, Android; free)
Think the Giants and Jets will face off in Super Bowl LIV? That’s a real fantasy. But for those who partake in very real fantasy football leagues, ESPN Fantasy Sports offers all the bells and whistles any fantasy football fan could want, including analysis and predications from the network’s fantasy experts. NFL Fantasy Football (from the NFL itself), Yahoo Fantasy Sports and CBS Sports Fantasy are all good alternatives. All are available for Android and iOS and all are free.
Netflix adds “Latest” list
Drowning amid the flood of streaming offerings? Netflix is throwing you a life preserver. Variety reports that the streaming service is adding a “Latest” section to its app that will tell subscribers about new titles and upcoming releases, which will include trailers. Variety says the Latest list will be updated several times a day and be personalized for each member.
— PETER KING
Poll: Don’t pay ransom
Cities and school districts – including several on Long Island -- are being targeted by ransomware, but Americans have a clear message: Don’t pay the ransom. A new Harris poll found 66 percent of respondents believe governments “should never make ransomware payments” and 86 percent say ransom payments spur further cyberattacks. The Rockville Centre school district recently paid hackers $100,000 to restore data encrypted by a ransomware virus.
— PETER KING
Wrist watchers
Wearables such as the Apple Watch and Fitbit can do more than count your steps and calories — they may determine if you’re a productive employee. Dartmouth researchers have devised a system that measures employee performance by using wearables to monitor workers’ physical and emotional signals. Researchers say the data could provide insights on worker productivity, stress levels or lifestyle habits that impact employees’ ability to perform their jobs
