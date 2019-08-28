Will it be another winter of discontent for Giants and Jets fans? The 2019 NFL season begins Thursday night, and every fan dreams of seeing their team play in February when Super Bowl LIV kicks off. These apps will help you enjoy the action from opening kickoff through the Super Bowl.

New York Giants Mobile

Official New York Jets

(iOS, Android; free)

The Jets and Giants open their regular seasons next Sunday and both teams believe they are vastly improved. These official apps of the local teams are updated for the 2019 season and each provide stats, breaking news and exclusive pregame and postgame videos. For ticketholders, there are added features that kick in when you are in MetLife Stadium.

NFL

(iOS, Android; free)

The much-maligned — but also useful — official app from the NFL returns with all the usual features and restrictions. Users of smartphones (but not iPads or Android tablets) can access live Giants and Jets games as well as nationally televised primetime games. All mobile device users who subscribe to a cable or satellite provider can use their login credentials to access the NFL Network or NFL RedZone

Madden NFL Mobile Football

(iOS, Android; free)

The latest version of the popular video game football franchise brings back all the gameplay features mobile Madden fans are used to with updated player stats and on-the-field tendencies. Playbooks have been expanded to include new strategies, including run-pass option (RPO) plays made especially lethal by this year’s Madden cover athlete, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

ESPN Fantasy Sports

(iOS, Android; free)

Think the Giants and Jets will face off in Super Bowl LIV? That’s a real fantasy. But for those who partake in very real fantasy football leagues, ESPN Fantasy Sports offers all the bells and whistles any fantasy football fan could want, including analysis and predications from the network’s fantasy experts. NFL Fantasy Football (from the NFL itself), Yahoo Fantasy Sports and CBS Sports Fantasy are all good alternatives. All are available for Android and iOS and all are free.