Tech review: Believe it or not, these apps hit the top of the charts  

Who's No. 1? These apps were. All spent time recently at the top of the charts in various categories on the iOS App Store or the Google Play Store. But despite their popularity, they may have gone unnoticed by many mobile device users.

Fork Over Knves

(iOS, Android; $4.99)

This recipe app recently hit No. 1 on the paid food apps in iOS. (Google has it classified under lifestyle apps, where it hit No. 2 over the summer.) The app is a spinoff of the “Forks Over Knives” documentary, which promotes a low-fat, plant-based diet. But the recipes look tasty for anyone’s palate, including hearty but heart-healthy dinners and some very rich-looking desserts.

Calm

(iOS, Android; free)

Currently the No.1 free health app on iOS (it’s the No. 3 free health Android app), this popular app is subtitled “Meditate, Sleep, Relax.” The app, an Apple app of the year in 2017, uses a wide range of techniques including stories and soothing music to help you relax and get a better night’s sleep. It may also be the perfect tonic for stressed-out LIRR commuters who can enjoy some calm as they speed to and from work.

MyShake

(iOS, Android; free)

Sorry, this is not an app to get you your burgers and shakes at Shake Shack. MyShake was a sleepy app from the University of California Berkeley Seismology Lab when it suddenly skyrocketed to the top of both the iOS and Android free education charts this month. The reason: Recent reports of seismic activity on the West Coast made this earthquake notification app a must-have for Californians. While it’s not vital for Long Islanders, the app’s information is very interesting.

Epocrates

(iOS, Android; free)

Currently the No. 1 grossing medical app on the Apple Store, (it’s No. 2 on the Google Play Store), Epocrates is aimed at health-care professionals and clinicians although the general public will find a lot of vital information. The app helps physicians make diagnostic decisions and includes a drug interaction checker and pill identifier. The app is free to download, but most features will require fairly hefty in-app purchases.