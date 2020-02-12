Tech review: Tracking your 'best friend's' health and wellness

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show ended Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, and while you probably didn’t have a dog in that fight, you might have a champion in your house. These apps are for the good boys and good girls who share your home and hearts.

Puppr

(iOS, Android; free)

OK, your best friend isn’t as well-behaved as the dogs that paraded around Madison Square Garden, and perhaps his best trick is hogging your favorite spot on the couch. While Puppr won’t turn your pooch into a show dog, it features step-by-step videos to help you teach your young or old dog new tricks. The lessons rely on “positive reinforcement,” so keep the treats handy.

Chewy

(iOS, Android; free)

Whether its canned food, dry kibble, treats or toys, this online pet store owned by national chain PetSmart delivers — literally. Chewy offers one- to two-day free shipping on orders over $49, and if you set up Autoship, you get an immediate discount. Chewy is not for just for dogs. It offers a vast amount of supplies for cats, small animals, fish and reptiles.

FitBark

(iOS, Android; free)

First, be aware that this GPS dog tracker and activity monitor needs a physical FitBark device ($70 plus monthly subscription) to work. But once you have Fido tricked out in the FitBark, which attaches to the collar, the app will generate data that will tell you where the dog is, how much exercise she has done over time, how well she is sleeping and even her anxiety level.

Friskies CatFishing 2

(iOS, Android; free)

Sorry, dog owners — strict equal time rules mandate we must include an app for our feline friends. This app from pet-food maker Friskies allows your cat to play a video game. (It's best played on a tablet.) Cats score points as they touch video fish swimming on the screen. Our test cat loved it, and like most cats, he used his soft pads and not his claws to squish the fish, so screen damage was not an issue.