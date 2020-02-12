Tech review: Tracking your 'best friend's' health and wellness
The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show ended Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, and while you probably didn’t have a dog in that fight, you might have a champion in your house. These apps are for the good boys and good girls who share your home and hearts.
Puppr
(iOS, Android; free)
OK, your best friend isn’t as well-behaved as the dogs that paraded around Madison Square Garden, and perhaps his best trick is hogging your favorite spot on the couch. While Puppr won’t turn your pooch into a show dog, it features step-by-step videos to help you teach your young or old dog new tricks. The lessons rely on “positive reinforcement,” so keep the treats handy.
Chewy
(iOS, Android; free)
Whether its canned food, dry kibble, treats or toys, this online pet store owned by national chain PetSmart delivers — literally. Chewy offers one- to two-day free shipping on orders over $49, and if you set up Autoship, you get an immediate discount. Chewy is not for just for dogs. It offers a vast amount of supplies for cats, small animals, fish and reptiles.
FitBark
(iOS, Android; free)
First, be aware that this GPS dog tracker and activity monitor needs a physical FitBark device ($70 plus monthly subscription) to work. But once you have Fido tricked out in the FitBark, which attaches to the collar, the app will generate data that will tell you where the dog is, how much exercise she has done over time, how well she is sleeping and even her anxiety level.
Friskies CatFishing 2
(iOS, Android; free)
Sorry, dog owners — strict equal time rules mandate we must include an app for our feline friends. This app from pet-food maker Friskies allows your cat to play a video game. (It's best played on a tablet.) Cats score points as they touch video fish swimming on the screen. Our test cat loved it, and like most cats, he used his soft pads and not his claws to squish the fish, so screen damage was not an issue.
Dating apps discuss corporate marriage
Match Group, owner of dating apps Tinder, OkCupid and Match.com, is interesting in buying Meet Group, a developer of live-streaming entertainment and dating apps, according to Bloomberg News. Match, the No. 1 dating app provider, is facing intense competition from Facebook, which launched its own dating app last year. Billionaire Barry Diller’s IAC/InterActiveCorp owns 81 percent of Match Group.
— PETER KING
What’s on TV? A lot
The old complaint that there’s nothing to watch on TV doesn’t hold water in the streaming age. Nielsen said that as of the end of 2019, there were 646,152 programs available on regular TV and across all streaming services. Netflix had the largest share of the streaming market at 31 percent followed by YouTube (21%), Hulu (12%) and Amazon Prime (8%).
— PETER KING
Huawei sues Verizon over patents
Chinese tech giant Huawei accused Verizon of violating 12 of its patents, broadening efforts to defend the company’s business amid U.S. government sanctions. Verizon said the lawsuit was a “PR stunt” and that Huawei’s target was “any country or company that defies it.” The U.S. alleges Huawei, the world’s biggest maker of network equipment, is a security risk and that it facilitates Chinese spying.