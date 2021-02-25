Last week we looked at shopping apps, and this week we look at the flip side: shipping apps. Whether you’re expecting a delivery, need to return an item or send your own package, these apps get the stamp of approval.

USPS Mobile

(iOS, Android; free)

The United States Postal Service comes in for plenty of criticism, but there’s nothing to criticize in this app: It is excellent. Get tracking information for packages and Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, and Certified Mail deliveries. Calculate shipping costs and schedule a package pickup by your letter carrier. You can also handle some chores without going to the post office, like setting up a mail hold if you’re away.

FedEx Mobile

(iOS, Android; free)

With this app, you can track all FedEx packages — those you’re receiving and those you’ve sent. If you regularly ship via FedEx, you can access your FedEx address book to find a contact. Create and print shipping labels, and if you don’t have a printer, the app can give you a QR code. Bring your package to a FedEx Store and an employee will scan the code and print the label for you.

UPS Mobile

(iOS, Android; free)

This app from the United Parcel Service is a perfect tracker to tell you when your package is arriving (and where it is on the delivery chain), and it can also let you change the delivery date. Have a package you want to send or an item you need to return? Create a shipping label in the app, print it out, tape it to your package, and drop it off at a UPS Store.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

AfterShip Package Tracker

(iOS, Android; free)

The apps from FedEx, USPS and UPS, along with Amazon’s Shopping app for packages delivered by Amazon’s own fleet, will track the vast majority of deliveries for most people. But if you’re using a lesser-known shipper, this app can keep you posted. AfterShip has tracking information for more than 750 couriers. And yes, it also covers FedEx, USPS and UPS.