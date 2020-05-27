Tech review: Apps to help your transition back to work

Even as some Long Island offices and businesses tentatively reopen, many will do so on a limited basis or continue to let employees work from home. These apps, among the most popular productivity apps in May, can keep you working efficiently in this transition period.

HotSchedules

(iOS, Android; $2.99)

Leisure and hospitality businesses have been the hardest-hit sector on Long Island during the pandemic. But as local restaurants prepare to reopen for dine-in service, furloughed employees will be called back. HotSchedules, a website and app focused on restaurants and the hospitality industry, lets managers create and edit schedules that can be accessed easily by employees. Employees can ask for schedule changes and get approval via the app.

Your Phone Companion

(iOS, Android; free)

This Android-only app has been at the top of Google Play’s free productivity chart for months for good reason. Your Phone Companion allows you to link your phone to your Windows PC and easily access apps and notifications from your phone on your desktop or laptop. For example, if you get a text on your phone while you are working on your Windows computer, respond on your PC instead of pecking away an answer on your phone.

Grammarly Keyboard

(iOS, Android; free)

It’s hard to type on a mobile keyboard, which makes it easy to make embarrassing mistakes. If your work-from-home documents and email are becoming laden with typos and grammar errors, this add-on can clean and polish your prose. The app replaces the keyboard on your mobile devices and adds real-time spelling, grammar and usage checking as you type.

Google Docs

(iOS, Android; free)

At your workplace, you may have Microsoft Office products at your disposal, but if you are using your home computer to do work, you may not want to spring for the pricey Microsoft Word. This free and widely used word processing app from Google may not have all the features of Word, but there are more than enough to help you do your job. You can also open and edit any Word documents that come your way.