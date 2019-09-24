Winter sports is coming. The Rangers and the Islanders open their NHL seasons this week while the Knicks and Nets are gearing up for their first NBA preseason games. These apps will help you follow the local teams along with action in both leagues.

NHL

(iOS, Android; free)

The Islanders play 28 of their 41 home games at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum this season, beginning with Friday’s season opener. The Rangers, of course, have one home: Madison Square Garden. This official app of the NHL serves as a portal to both teams, where you can follow the action, see stats and purchase tickets. (There are no official standalone apps for either team.) There’s also information on the home arenas, including Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where the Isles play 13 home games.

Official New York Knicks

(iOS, Android; free)

Luckily for basketball fans, there are official apps for both local NBA teams as each begins its preseason schedule this week. The Knicks had the worst record in the NBA last season, but there is hope for improvement. The Official New York Knicks app features lots of stats and photos and a tie-in to the Knicks’ Instagram page. The Garden 366 feature, with photos of Knicks’ greats, remains an excellent feature.

Brooklyn Nets

(iOS, Android; free)

The improving Nets made the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, and they owned the offseason by adding high-profile free agents Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. This app will help you follow the team and keep you informed with push notifications on game scores and breaking news. You can purchase tickets for games at Barclays Center, and there are enhanced features for season-ticket holders.

Sportfusion: NHL News Edition

(iOS, Android; free)

This news aggregator app features hockey articles and analysis from a selection of trade publications, blogs and other sources. If you only care about Islanders or Rangers news, you can set a filter to narrow the newsfeed you see. The app also has scores and results, although that is not its greatest strength. The various 2019 team previews were especially strong this year.