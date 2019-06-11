Tech Review: Best apps to follow Women's World Cup action 

Are you ready for some football? The Women’s World Cup is underway in France, and the defending-champion United States squad is favored to again hoist the championship trophy when the event ends July 14. You can follow all the action with these apps.

France 2019

(iOS, Android; free)

The full name of this app is FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019 Official App, and it is loaded with information, stats, videos and news including real-time scoring alerts. The app also has some fun games you can play such as a match predictor, where you try to outguess others about who will win. It includes some nice soccer tutorials so casual fans can better understand the game.

Fox Sports

(iOS, Android; free)

Fox Sports is the exclusive U.S. TV carrier for all games, and its app is a must-have if you are on the go. You can livestream every game via the app, although you will have to sign in using the login credentials you use for your cable or satellite TV provider. The app also provides an enormous amount of World Cup-related content from the scores of Fox analysts on the scene.

Forza Football

(iOS, Android; free)

As the name of the app implies, this is where world soccer fans go to get their football kicks. Forza provides in-depth analysis and live stats, including lineups and video highlights. If you’re more than a casual soccer fan, stick with Forza year-round for coverage of the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and more than 400 other football leagues around the world. Sorry, no NFL.

Football Rules

(Android; free)

This Android-only app does a nice job giving a succinct description of the rules of the game, including a section explaining the offside rule. One complaint: The ads are often intrusive. iPhone and iPad users looking to brush up on the rules can check out Football — Soccer Rules (iOS, free), although it has more of a focus on helping soccer referees do their jobs.