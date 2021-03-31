Tech review: Apps to make you more productive
A year after the pandemic forced many to work from home, the new normal has become the old routine, even as some have returned to the office for limited hours. Are you productive a year after the lockdown began? These apps can help you work smarter — and safer.
DocuSign
(iOS, Android; free)
Even in the times before the pandemic, having to sign and send or fax a document was time-consuming and, at times, difficult. With DocuSign, you can affix your signature on documents and agreements such as health care forms, sales contracts and financial agreements. DocuSign complies with the protocols of the U.S. eSign Act, so your signature and documents are legally binding.
Toggl Track
(iOS, Android; free)
How much time are you spending working from home? Many work-from-homers say they are really toiling more than when they were in the office. With Toggl Track, you can get a good idea. The time tracking app can also be used as a time manager, which should make you more productive. For hourly workers, Toggl Track makes reporting the number of hours you worked easier.
Gmail
(iOS, Android; free)
Nobody loves email, and many people hate it. But you have to conquer this no love-hate relationship to be productive. If you have been putting off using Gmail, now is the time to give the world’s most popular email app another look. Over the past year, Gmail has added new features, including Dynamic Email (a powerful way to collaborate with other Gmail users) and snooze (a quick way to put not-so-urgent emails on the back burner).
Microsoft Authenticator
(iOS, Android; free)
If you’re connecting to your office network with your personal devices, chances are there are security safeguards in place. But what about when you use your personal devices for personal purposes? Microsoft Authenticator can make sure all your online accounts are secured by using multifactor authentication, meaning that even if your device is stolen, the criminal won’t be able to access your personal or work data.
Fake Clubhouse app loaded with malware
Clubhouse is the hippest app you probably don’t have. The audio-chat app (think Twitter, but you hear users speaking) has attracted trendsetters like Elon Musk, although you can join only if you are invited. The app is iOS only, and Android users should beware. Security researchers have spotted fake Clubhouse Android apps that are really malware. Clubhouse expects to release a genuine Android version in a few months.
— PETER KING
Slack rolls out, rolls back feature
Office collaboration app Slack added a functionality in which users could invite another Slack user — even one not in their work network — to a private conversation. But after an outcry on social media, it quickly pulled the feature. The problem: Messages could be used to harass strangers online without a way to block them. Slack said it's working on a fix.
— PETER KING
Google plans return to the office
Google will spend $7 billion on new offices and data centers, doubling down on a return to in-person work as other companies consider a future where working from home is the norm. Google also said it would hire 10,000 new full-time employees, some for Google’s New York City offices. Google plans to bring employees back to the office in September.