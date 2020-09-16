Web browsers are among the oldest but still most-used apps of the internet era. While most people take them for granted and use the same browser for years, there are many to choose from. Here are four top web browsers for mobile devices, each of which has recently been upgraded.

Google Chrome

(iOS, Android; free)

Chrome, the world’s most popular mobile and desktop browser, syncs all your online information, warns you about malware-laden sites, and has a newly enhanced Google Password Manager that lets you log in quickly and safely from any device. Even the almighty Apple has taken note. Beginning with the just-released iOS 14, iPhone and iPad users can set Chrome (or any other browser) to automatically open web links, a feature Apple has resisted for years.

Microsoft Edge

(iOS, Android; free)

When the World Wide Web exploded in the mid-1990s, Netscape was king of the browser, until it was knocked off its throne by Microsoft’s Internet Explorer, which in turn was toppled by Chrome. Edge is Microsoft’s newest browser, and it is a great mobile device choice for those who use the desktop version. Edge has recently been updated with website tracking privacy features and includes AdBlock Plus to reduce annoying online ads.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Firefox

(iOS, Android; free)

The first version of Firefox was released exactly 18 years ago Wednesday and has been a popular alternative web browser for many ever since. The newest version has been souped-up and is faster than ever. It includes enhanced tracking protection, which blocks ad trackers and malware, and features a growing collection of add-ons. Firefox adherents especially like that its developer is a not-for-profit company.

DuckDuckGo

(iOS, Android; free)

The product of an independent developer, DuckDuckGo started as a privacy-first search-engine alternative to Google and has branched out with browsers for Android and iOS. Unlike Chrome and Edge, DuckDuckGo doesn’t track users and its browser is loaded with privacy features that prevents websites from collecting information on you. Earlier this month, DuckDuckGo added new functionality features to its iPad version.