Tech review: Apps that bring Disney magic to you

The Magic Kingdom has extended its realm to the land of apps. Disney boasts some of the most popular Android and iOS apps, with a roster of games, streaming services and travel-related apps. These four apps are helpful and fun, whether you’re going to Disney or Disney is coming to you.

Disney+

(iOS, Android; subscription)

One of the most anticipated launches of 2019, Disney+ burst on the scene in November and zoomed to the top of the Android and iOS app charts. The $7-a-month streaming service opens the vaults to Disney, Pixar and Marvel movies, classic TV shows and new programs. While most people opt to use Disney+ on newer TVs where they can take advantage of 4K streaming, you can use your login information across all devices.

My Disney Experience

(iOS, Android; free)

If a trip to Walt Disney World is on your holiday or New Year’s bucket list, this is a must-have. You can access an interactive map that gives you directions as you make your way around the park, see waiting times for attractions and rides and access a schedule of parades — and where to find Disney characters who will greet you and take a photo with you.

Radio Disney

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

(iOS, Android; free)

Disney has launched the careers of numerous music superstars, including Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato. Radio Disney is a free service where you can hear hits and access music videos of present and past Disney stars as well as other top artists such as Ariana Grande. Want to catch a rising star? Check out the NBT (Next Big Thing) feature.

Disney Team of Heroes

(iOS, Android; free)

Disney’s stable includes Marvel’s superheroes, but this app celebrates real-life superheroes: doctors, nurses and support staff at children’s hospitals. The goal of Disney Team of Heroes is to interact with participating hospitals to make children’s medical stays less frightening. (Only a few hospitals are participating now.) It can also be downloaded as a standalone app and enjoyed by any kid for its collection of fun games.