College students, already a prime consumer of online subscriptions to movie, audio and video services, can add another: a subscription to digital textbooks. Giant educational publisher Pearson is launching Pearson+, a subscription service offering access to its library of e-textbooks. Students can opt for a $9.99-a-month plan with access to one book or a $14.99-a-month tier with access to more than 1,500 Pearson textbooks. The price of textbooks has been skyrocketing, so the rent-a-book subscription model could save students money. EducationData.org says the average price of a print textbook is about $100, with some texts costing more than $400. About 11% of college students say they skip meals to pay for course materials.

Yelp updates COVID listings

Yelp is augmenting its COVID-19 safety features to allow restaurants and nightlife businesses to add whether they require customers to have proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Businesses can also add an "All staff fully vaccinated" statement. The review compilation site said it is adding the attributes as an increasing number of businesses implement new safety protocols because of "uncertainty surrounding the spread of the COVID delta variant."

U.S. rolls out anti-ransomware website

A new website from the federal government is aimed at stemming the surge of ransomware. StopRansomware.gov offers information on how to avoid being hit by ransomware, a cyberattack where hackers lock up a computer and demand money to decrypt files, and what to do if you are a victim. Security firm Coveware says the average ransom paid by businesses in the second quarter was $136,576.

Whole Foods adding delivery fee

Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market is tacking on a delivery fee in several cities for Amazon Prime members. Shoppers were informed of a $9.95 service fee for deliveries in the Boston and Chicago areas, as well as Manchester, New Hampshire, Portland, Maine, and Providence, Rhode Island. Delivery had been free for Prime members before this. A Whole Foods spokesperson described the delivery fee as a pilot program.

