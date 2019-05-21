Tech review: Best apps for gamers, according to Google

At Google I/O, the tech giant’s developers’ conference held earlier this month, a panel of judges honored the best apps and games. Here’s a look at four games the judges liked most.

Shadowgun Legends

(iOS, Android; free)

Named most beautiful game, Shadowgun Legends combines a riveting story with superb graphics to deliver an excellent mobile-gaming experience. The game takes you to beautifully rendered worlds where about 100 missions await. The overall goal: Save humanity from an alien invasion. Google I/O judges honored Shadowgun Legends for its artistry, unique visual effects and “creative imagery.”

Tick Tock

(iOS, Android; $2.99)

First, don’t confuse this puzzle game with TikTok, the wildly popular messenger app. In a gaming world dominated by single-player and multiplayer games, Tick Tock is almost unique: It is made for only two players at a time. In the game, you are in a spooky world dominated by clocks. As the clocks tick, the puzzles become harder to solve. Google judges called the game “groundbreaking” for its “innovative application of mobile technology.”

Marvel Strike Force

(iOS, Android; free)

It’s been quite a year for all things Marvel, so why not also take home the prize for best breakthrough game? Befitting a Marvel product, the game is a well-produced cinematic experience with eye-popping graphics and a fun storyline. In the game, you combine the forces of the seemingly endless array of Marvel heroes and villains to save the Earth.

Think!Think!

(iOS, Android; free)

This innovative puzzle game didn’t win any top game prizes, but it was a finalist in the best social impact category, which included games and nongame apps. Think!Think! offers brain-training games for kids, and its goal is to entertain children ages 4 and older while honing their “thinking sense.” The game offers a bevy of short puzzles, but Think!Think! limits kids to solving three of them a day so they can learn “sustainably over time.”