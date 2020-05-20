Tech review: Healthy-eating apps to shed the 'quarantine 15'

Those high-calorie comfort food and takeout dinners you’ve been eating and the loose-fitting comfortable clothing you’ve been wearing may be resulting in a weighty problem: the “quarantine 15” — extra pounds packed on as you shelter at home. These apps can help you prepare healthy meals or raise a glass and, hopefully, toast your good health.

Oh She Glows

(iOS, $1.99; Android, $2.49)

Whether it’s because beef is getting more costly or you simply want to try some meat-free meals, this app fills the bill while it fills you up. Oh She Glows, from food author Angela Liddon, has healthy and great-tasting vegan recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks. Some recipes are free, but others are unlocked via in-app purchases.

BigOven

(iOS, Android; free)

In this time of social distancing, this social cooking app brings people closer together. In addition to recipes from BigOven, you can find recipes uploaded by other users. Have a favorite of your own? Upload it and let others enjoy it. You can also prepare a grocery list to make your sojourns to the supermarket faster. The premium version ($2/month) adds more features and more recipes.

Project Foodie

(iOS; free)

If your quarantine pantry is down to a can of spam and a package of beef jerky, this iOS-only app won’t help. But for those looking to bring their cooking to the next level, Project Foodie has recipes (many easy) and how-to videos to get your creations from idea to table. Recipes include cooking timers, so your meals should be well done but not overcooked.

8,500+ Drink Recipes

(iOS, Android; free)

No, you haven’t been sheltering in place for 8,500 days, although it may feel like it. But if sheltering in place goes on for another 8,500 days, you may be thankful for this app, which, as its name promises, has recipes for more than 8,500 drinks so you can add to the mix of your mixology skills. And when the local lockdown is lifted, you can celebrate with a well-made Long Island Iced Tea.