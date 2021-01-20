For many, their iPhone is simply perfection — a trusted assistant that makes life easier and more productive. Can you improve on perfection? These four apps have features even the excellent Apple apps that come with your phone don’t have.

Widgetsmith

(iOS; free)

With the new iOS 14 release last year, iPhone users can now easily add widgets to their home screens — a much-desired feature Android has had for years. Widgetsmith lets you add a wide array of widgets, including customizable clocks, calendars, weather data and health and fitness information. Widgetsmith can also interface with your Apple Watch. Some widgets require a premium subscription ($2/month).

Edison Mail

(iOS, Android; free)

And speaking of widgets … Edison Mail has added several of them. While most iOS users find the stock Apple Mail app serves their purposes, third-party email apps such as Edison bring features that can make you more productive. Edison is especially good at protecting your privacy, blocking spam and alerting you to seemingly innocent email that could spy on your inbox. And the Undo Send button could be a lifesaver – or a job saver, if you use Edison for work email.

Geekbench 5

(iOS, $0.99; Android; free)

iPhone users are proud to show off their shiny device with its beautiful design, although most don’t care about what’s going on inside. But for those who do, the aptly-named Geekbench 5 provides a bounty of information. The app’s CPU benchmark gives you an idea how well your device is performing and whether it can handle the load of the newer and battery-draining augmented-reality and machine-learning apps.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Waze

(iOS, Android; free)

Apple’s own CarPlay is used by millions to make it easier and safer to use their iPhones as they drive. And while CarPlay has excellent maps, Waze is simply better when it comes to navigation and traffic information. And now, thanks to a brand-new update, Waze can interface with the CarPlay dashboard, letting you see the information on your car’s navigation console (assuming, of course, your car is a CarPlay-supported vehicle).