Tech review: Must-have apps for your iPhone
For many, their iPhone is simply perfection — a trusted assistant that makes life easier and more productive. Can you improve on perfection? These four apps have features even the excellent Apple apps that come with your phone don’t have.
Widgetsmith
(iOS; free)
With the new iOS 14 release last year, iPhone users can now easily add widgets to their home screens — a much-desired feature Android has had for years. Widgetsmith lets you add a wide array of widgets, including customizable clocks, calendars, weather data and health and fitness information. Widgetsmith can also interface with your Apple Watch. Some widgets require a premium subscription ($2/month).
Edison Mail
(iOS, Android; free)
And speaking of widgets … Edison Mail has added several of them. While most iOS users find the stock Apple Mail app serves their purposes, third-party email apps such as Edison bring features that can make you more productive. Edison is especially good at protecting your privacy, blocking spam and alerting you to seemingly innocent email that could spy on your inbox. And the Undo Send button could be a lifesaver – or a job saver, if you use Edison for work email.
Geekbench 5
(iOS, $0.99; Android; free)
iPhone users are proud to show off their shiny device with its beautiful design, although most don’t care about what’s going on inside. But for those who do, the aptly-named Geekbench 5 provides a bounty of information. The app’s CPU benchmark gives you an idea how well your device is performing and whether it can handle the load of the newer and battery-draining augmented-reality and machine-learning apps.
Waze
(iOS, Android; free)
Apple’s own CarPlay is used by millions to make it easier and safer to use their iPhones as they drive. And while CarPlay has excellent maps, Waze is simply better when it comes to navigation and traffic information. And now, thanks to a brand-new update, Waze can interface with the CarPlay dashboard, letting you see the information on your car’s navigation console (assuming, of course, your car is a CarPlay-supported vehicle).
‘Office’ wins streaming crown
Streaming was hot last year, and while new shows such as “Ozark” and “The Crown” got a lot of the buzz, older shows got most of the views. Nielsen says the most streamed show of 2020 was “The Office,” the NBC sitcom that stopped producing original shows in 2013. Rounding out the top three: “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Criminal Minds.” Netflix’s “Ozark” was No. 4.
— PETER KING
Yelp expands COVID-19 information
Yelp is asking for customer feedback about a business’ coronavirus health and safety practices. The online review site will collect and display information whether the customer observed the business’ staff wearing masks or enforcing social distancing. Restaurants can include new information such as they have disposable or contactless menus or heated outdoor seating. The information will appear under Health and Safety Measures in the COVID-19 section.
— PETER KING
Amazon delays merchant fee hike
Amazon will postpone until June raising fees it charges independent sellers to store, pack and ship products to customers’ homes. Merchants have complained to U.S. regulators about fees and also that they feel they are compelled to buy advertising. Bloomberg has reported that, all told, Amazon’s costs can sometimes account for as much as 40 percent of each merchant’s sale.