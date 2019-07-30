These apps will help you enjoy Jones Beach's 90th 

Happy birthday, Jones Beach! The iconic beach and entertainment hub celebrates its 90th anniversary Sunday with a full slate of activities and festivities. These apps will help you enjoy the sand, surf and sounds at Jones Beach State Park.

AccuWeather

(iOS, Android; free)

Any day at the beach comes with a two-word caveat: “weather permitting.” There are an enormous number of weather apps available, but AccuWeather has all the features you will need. (Others swear by The Weather Channel.) AccuWeather has detailed forecasts and live storm radar so you will get ample warning before that cloudless day turns into a torrential thunderstorm.

FishAngler

(iOS, Android; free)

Most Jones Beach visitors want to catch some rays, but a hardy few want to catch some fish. Many beachgoers aren’t aware that there are excellent places to fish in Jones Beach State Park, notably the fishing piers at Parking Field 10. This popular fishing app will help you find what’s biting not only at Jones Beach but all along the Island and everywhere else there is water.

SunWise UV Index

(iOS, Android; free)

Soaking up the midsummer sun at the beach feels wonderful, but it can also be harmful. This recently updated app from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has localized forecasts showing the amount of ultraviolet radiation you can expect and offers suggestions on how to stay safe. Some users have experienced problems using the app’s GPS function, but you can always enter the ZIP code where you are — 11793 in the case of Jones Beach.

StubHub

(iOS, Android; free)

With its spectacular views of Zach’s Bay, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater is one of the premiere summer concert venues in the nation. And there’s still a lot of music to be made there before the summer ends. For shows that are sold out, StubHub often has resale tickets available from confirmed ticketholders. You can also check out Ticketmaster (iOS, Android; free) to see if you can get a better deal — or better seat.