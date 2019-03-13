Apps to enhance your March Madness experience

It’s Selection Sunday, the day the 68 teams that will play in this year’s NCAA Tournament are announced. Locally, only St. John’s is expected to get a bid, but these apps can help you watch all the games and boost your enjoyment as the tournament heads to its conclusion in Minneapolis on April 8.

NCAA March Madness Live

(iOS, Android; free)

As has been the case for the past several years, NCAA March Madness Live is the main mobile hub to watch all 67 games in the tourney. There are a few rules: To stream games televised by TBS, TNT and truTV, you will need to enter your cable or satellite TV login credentials. No login is required to watch the CBS games, including the Final Four and Championship game.

ESPN Tournament Challenge

(iOS, Android; free)

Another March Madness mainstay, ESPN Tournament Challenge returns with new prizes for those who are best at picking the winners of each game. You can create as many as 25 different brackets and get alerts as the teams you select move on or go home. The grand prize this year for the best bracket is a trip to Hawaii.

CBS Sports App

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

(iOS, Android; free)

CBS is again the free-TV home of the NCAA Tournament, and its official app lets you watch all the games televised by the network on your mobile device. In addition to the live games, the app features a host of exclusive content, including behind-the-scenes coverage, videos, stats and player breakdowns.

ACC 3 Point Challenge

(iOS, Android; free)

This game from the Atlantic Coast Conference and New York Life is focused on one thing: shooting the basketball from three-point range. You pick one of the 15 ACC teams and begin reigning threes as the clock ticks down. But scoring big boosts more than your ego: Each point you score for the ACC team you represent will be added to a leader board, and New York Life will contribute to the Boys & Girls Club based on the score.