Windows 10’s days are numbered. Microsoft is expected to unveil a new version of Windows for the first time in six years at an event Thursday. The new version will supplant Windows 10, which powers 1.3 billion computers. Microsoft hasn’t officially said what the new version will be called, but a photo in the announcement of the event appears to show a reflected "11," so many are expecting Windows 11. (Microsoft doesn’t always use sequential numbers for new versions.) Microsoft watchers note the event kicks off at 11 a.m., and the tech giant released a related video that clocks in at exactly 11 minutes. Separately, Microsoft said it will end support for Windows 10 in October 2025.

High ‘Flyer’

Radio Flyer, the 104-year-old company known for its iconic Original Little Red Wagon kids’ toy, has released a line of electric bikes and electric scooters. The e-bikes start at $1,699 and can go up to 15.5 miles per charge while reaching a speed of 16 mph. Robert Pasin, grandson of Radio Flyer’s founder and the company’s CEO (although his preferred title is chief wagon officer), said the e-bike "is a huge milestone for us."

New phishing bait: lewd emails

Email-based cyberattacks against businesses have taken an X-rated turn. Security firm GreatHorn says cybercriminals are targeting employees with emails "appealing to salacious interests." The goal, as with all phishing emails, is to get the recipient to click a link that will unleash ransomware or malware. GreatHorn says these types of attacks increased 974% over the past year, noting the emails target "male-sounding usernames in company email addresses."

NYC taxis on a roll

A reviving New York City economy and a driver shortage at Uber and Lyft resulting in high fares and long wait times has many turning to an old standby — taxis. The number of daily taxi trips surged more than 800% in April from a year earlier, according to the Taxi & Limousine Commission. Meanwhile, fares at Uber and Lyft rose 40% in April from a year ago.

