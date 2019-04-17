Tech review: Google editors' top apps for oddball fun

Mobile games can be fun, entertaining and even educational. But is there a category for downright bizarre? The editors at Google Play Store believe so, and they rightfully tabbed these four as “just plain weird.” All are also available for iOS devices, so all mobile device owners can have some freaky fun.

Heads Off

(iOS, Android; free)

Not enough beheadings for you in “Game of Thrones”? This game is all about severed heads. Your head has had a life of its own, which you learn about in snarky text that appears on the screen — assuming you don’t roll into a chasm first. One more thing — your head moves faster the more you “scream.” Don’t question it, just roll with it.

Steppy Pants

(iOS, Android; free)

This game with its cheerfully retro graphics calls itself a “walking simulator,” but nobody out for a leisurely stroll should endure what Steppy Pants has to. Problems include drivers trying to kill you (not unlike walking on Long Island) and sidewalk cracks that can turn deadly. You can unlock various items, including, for some odd reason, a new wardrobe of stylish walking clothes.

Pukk

(iOS, Android; free)

There’s actually a plotline here — sort of. Your character, which resembles a head-shaped hockey puck, glides along the ice looking for gold. There is treasure to be found and obstacles to avoid, not the least of which is a polar bear who seems to be in love with you. The gameplay is excellent, with scores of levels to complete.

Goat Simulator

(iOS, $6.99; Android, $4.99)

This wildly popular game lets you unleash your inner goat, and once your goat is off the leash, mayhem and chaos ensue. Your goal as a goat is to destroy as much as possible. This can include heat-butting objects or licking people until they collapse. And talk about truth in advertising. The developer’s “disclaimer” says “Goat Simulator is a completely stupid game.” Stupid fun, that is.