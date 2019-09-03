Video games are not just for young people. Nearly 40 percent of adults 50 and older are gamers, according to AARP. And because Sunday [Sept. 8] is Grandparents’ Day, here’s a look at four games older adults can enjoy — and show they have something in common with their grandkids.

Old Man's Journey

(iOS, Android; $4.99)

The lead characters in most games are either young or super heroes. Not so here. This award-winning role-playing and puzzle game features a nameless older adult whose life you soon become immersed in. With beautiful graphics and intelligent gameplay, this is a game grandparents will enjoy playing — and recommending to their grandkids. The $4.99 price gives a complete and very robust game.

Monopoly Bingo

(iOS, Android; free)

This mashup of two traditional games is really more bingo than Monopoly. The Monopoly tie-in is that you start playing in low-rent bingo halls (on Mediterranean Ave.) and progress to better bingo palaces on ritzier Monopoly properties, where the stakes are higher. There are no cash prizes, just pride of winning. The game is online only — you must have an internet connection to play. While it’s free, you will be pestered to make in-app purchases.

Words With Friends 2

(iOS, Android; free)

The genre older adults like to play most is word puzzle games, and this second iteration of the internet sensation doesn’t disappoint. Like Scrabble, in Words With Friends 2 you create words from letter tiles. You can play solo against the computer or challenge friends and family members online – including your grandkids. The built-in online dictionary helps end disputes.

Threes!

(iOS, Android; $5.99)

A perfect game for a generation that had to solve math problems using their brains instead of a calculator. The idea behind Threes! is simple: Move tiles around a grid to merge with other numbers and create multiples of the number 3. The $5.99 download price gives you a complete game with no in-app purchases. There is also a free version with fewer levels.