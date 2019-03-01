Tech review: Tasty recipe apps full of meal ideas

What’s for dinner? Or for breakfast and lunch, for that matter? If you need some ideas for tasty, healthy and easy meals, these cooking and recipe apps will give you some food for thought.

Yummly

(iOS, Android; free)

Yummly has become a wildly popular cooking and recipe app because of the sheer breadth of its database: It boasts about 2 million recipes. But 2 million recipes can leave you feeling bloated, so tell Yummly the types of food or cuisine you like and it will winnow the results to a more manageable number. The app is loaded with extra features, including timers, videos, tutorials and meal recommendations.

Kitchen Stories

(iOS, Android; free)

A nicely done app packed with photos and videos, Kitchen Stories brings together recipes from everyday users and professional chefs. Kitchen Stories also has recipes for people with special dietary needs, including sections on vegan and gluten-free meals. Once you decide what you’re going to cook, the app will generate a shopping list with the right ingredients.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tasty

(iOS, Android; free)

Tasty has thousands of recipes, but if you’re stumped on what to cook, it will also offer suggestions. The app, from internet media company BuzzFeed, features a robust search feature allowing you to filter recipes by ingredients or cuisine. Keep your phone or tablet near you while you prepare and cook the meal because Tasty offers step-by-step instructions that will help you avoid dinner disasters.

Allrecipes Dinner Spinner

(iOS, Android; free)

Eating has always been a social activity, but in the age of social media Allrecipes Dinner Spinner takes it one step further. In addition to thousands of recipes, you can access the “I Made It” feature to show everyone your dinner triumphs (or failures). The ingredients for each recipe can be saved to a shopping list, and names of some local stores that have everything you need will appear.