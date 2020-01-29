Tech review: 4 apps to get you ready for the big game

It’s almost time for kickoff: The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs battle in Super Bowl LIV in Miami. These apps can give you information on all the players, stream the game or keep you entertained with videos and stats from every Super Bowl ever played.

Fox Sports

(iOS, Android; free)

Fox has the TV rights to Super Bowl LIV, but if you are not near a television, you can watch the action on its official app. In addition to streaming the Super Bowl, the app has stats and exclusive videos and highlights. Don’t delete the app after the game: The Fox Sports app will stream an array of future events, including Major League Baseball games, NASCAR races and several WWE wrestling matches.

NFL

(iOS, Android; free)

The NFL’s official app will livestream the Super Bowl, but only to phones. Beyond that, it offers a bounty of stats and classic videos. For example, “NFL Throwback” features the best play from every Super Bowl, so you can relive Jets fullback and former Carle Place High School football star Matt Snell scoring the decisive touchdown in Super Bowl III and see Giants receiver David Tyree’s spectacular “helmet catch” in Super Bowl XLII.

Chiefs Mobile

San Francisco 49ers

(iOS, Android; free)

If you are unfamiliar with the players and coaches on the 49ers and Chiefs, these official apps produced by the teams are a great game-day resource. Both apps offer franchise histories and full rosters, depth charts and player biographies along with exclusive interviews, photos and behind-the-scene videos you won’t see anywhere else.

Madden NFL Mobile Football

(iOS, Android; free)

Good timing: This year’s Madden cover athlete is Chief’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes. If you don’t like the teams that made it to Super Bowl LIV, fire up Madden NFL Mobile Football, put together a team and begin your quest to the big game. It’s a nice cure for anyone suffering from NFL withdrawal after the Super Bowl. The game is free to download and play, and while in-app purchases make the game easier, costs can mount up quickly.