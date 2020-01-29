Tech review: 4 apps to get you ready for the big game
It’s almost time for kickoff: The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs battle in Super Bowl LIV in Miami. These apps can give you information on all the players, stream the game or keep you entertained with videos and stats from every Super Bowl ever played.
Fox Sports
(iOS, Android; free)
Fox has the TV rights to Super Bowl LIV, but if you are not near a television, you can watch the action on its official app. In addition to streaming the Super Bowl, the app has stats and exclusive videos and highlights. Don’t delete the app after the game: The Fox Sports app will stream an array of future events, including Major League Baseball games, NASCAR races and several WWE wrestling matches.
NFL
(iOS, Android; free)
The NFL’s official app will livestream the Super Bowl, but only to phones. Beyond that, it offers a bounty of stats and classic videos. For example, “NFL Throwback” features the best play from every Super Bowl, so you can relive Jets fullback and former Carle Place High School football star Matt Snell scoring the decisive touchdown in Super Bowl III and see Giants receiver David Tyree’s spectacular “helmet catch” in Super Bowl XLII.
Chiefs Mobile
San Francisco 49ers
(iOS, Android; free)
If you are unfamiliar with the players and coaches on the 49ers and Chiefs, these official apps produced by the teams are a great game-day resource. Both apps offer franchise histories and full rosters, depth charts and player biographies along with exclusive interviews, photos and behind-the-scene videos you won’t see anywhere else.
Madden NFL Mobile Football
(iOS, Android; free)
Good timing: This year’s Madden cover athlete is Chief’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes. If you don’t like the teams that made it to Super Bowl LIV, fire up Madden NFL Mobile Football, put together a team and begin your quest to the big game. It’s a nice cure for anyone suffering from NFL withdrawal after the Super Bowl. The game is free to download and play, and while in-app purchases make the game easier, costs can mount up quickly.
Grand Theft Auto races to No. 1
For bestselling video games in the past decade, duty called but road rage ruled. Port Washington-based research firm NPD Group said Grand Theft Auto V was the top-selling game from 2010 to 2019. But the Call of Duty franchise accounted for seven of the top 10 titles, led by Call of Duty: Black Ops at No. 2. NPD said PlayStation 4 was the decade’s bestselling game platform.
— PETER KING
FBI: Beware job-hiring scam
The FBI is warning of a scam where cybercriminals post job listings purporting to come from legitimate companies. The links send applicants to spoofed websites where they are asked to send a fee to be considered or for banking information for “payroll purposes.” The FBI says real companies will request bank account information only after hiring employees. For more information on this scam, go to www.ic3.gov/media/2020/200121.aspx.
— PETER KING
YouTube boosts kid protections
YouTube is rolling out new protections for children viewing videos on its site, an effort to satisfy federal regulators who last year fined the company tens of millions of dollars over privacy violations. The changes, which include limitations on data collection and advertising, are a step toward allegations that the Google-owned company has run afoul of laws that forbid tracking and targeting users 12 and younger.
