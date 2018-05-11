Tech review: These are the most popular apps among millennials
Everything you think you know about millennials is wrong, at least when it comes to their must-have apps. A survey from research firm comScore asked millennials — typically defined as ages 22-37 in 2018 — to name the apps they can’t live without. The results might be surprising.
Amazon
(iOS, Android; free)
What? Not Snapchat? No, the ubiquitous shopping app is No. 1 on the list of must-haves for millennials. One reason for Amazon’s popularity with younger consumers is that millennials are typically not shopping for luxury items but are spending their disposable income looking for bargains on basics such as clothes, household items and tech products.
Gmail
(iOS, Android; free)
No. 2 among millennial must-haves is perhaps the most un-millennial-looking app you can find. But boring Gmail is even more popular among millennials than older generations. Retail marketing firm Bluecore says 61 percent of millennials use Gmail compared with 35 percent of boomers. Bluecore notes that when millennials first started using email, “Gmail had established itself as the obvious provider of choice, which is reflected in its popularity today.”
(iOS, Android; free)
Perhaps an obvious choice, Facebook, at No. 3, has lost some of its luster for younger users, many of whom are deleting their accounts. But the app’s continued popularity, and why millennials find it hard to let it go, is the foundation Facebook is built upon. For millennials not far from their college years, it is the easiest way to keep up with old friends and ex-classmates.
Facebook Messenger
(iOS, Android; free)
At No. 4, Messenger — not Snapchat — is the millennials’ must-have texting app. The reason? It makes it easy to contact Facebook friends, but it also may be because of chatbots. Unlike older generations, millennials love these robotic helpers, which can be used to order an Uber or a dinner. According to VentureBeat, there are 18,000 chatbots available on Messenger. And as for Snapchat, while four-out-of-five millennials use it, it isn’t anywhere on comScore’s list of top 10 millennial “must-have” apps.
Net loss
Is Americans’ love for the internet waning? While 70 percent of adults say the internet is “a good thing for society,” that’s down from 76 percent in 2014, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. Older Americans are becoming more dissatisfied, with 64 percent of adults 65 and older saying the internet is good for society, compared with 78 percent who had that view in 2014. — peter king
Expanding waste
Replacing your working smartphone, refrigerator or TV with newer models? Your “e-waste” — products with a battery or a plug — is mounting up. A United Nations report says about 50 million tons of e-waste — equal in weight to 4,500 Eiffel Towers — is thrown out each year, and that number is rising. About 20 percent is recycled, but the rest ends up in incinerators or landfills. — PETER KING
Wagging the dogs
Amazon has started its own brand of pet products, called Wag, expanding its reach in the $72 billion animal products sector. The move is a threat to Petco and PetSmart as well as big-box retailers and supermarkets that sell pet supplies. The Wag brand launched with dry dog food and Amazon plans to expand the selection to include other pet supplies.
— Bloomberg News
