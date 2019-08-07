It’s been 50 years since “3 Days of Peace & Music.” In August 1969, many Long Islanders journeyed up the New York State Thruway to join 400,000 of their friends at the Woodstock Festival. These apps can help you relive the memories — and rehear the music.

Spotify

(iOS, Android; free)

In 1969, listening to tunes meant cranking up the turntable, turning on the radio, or popping a cassette or 8-track into a tape player. With today’s streaming services, every song you love is in the palm of your hand. While Spotify’s slogan is “discover new music,” you can tell it to create a Woodstock playlist and it’s 1969 again. Pandora, Apple Music and other streaming services have similar playlist features.

AARP Now

(iOS, Android; free)

Sorry, Woodstock Generation. If you were at Woodstock — or even born during the festival — you are AARP-eligible. But don’t despair. It’s no longer your father’s AARP. Members can access lifestyle articles on music and musicians from the 1960s and '70s and also find events near you — even if these days you are more interested in garage sales than garage bands. It can also help you find good prices on drugs. (No, not the Woodstock kind.)

FaceApp

(iOS, Android; free)

FaceApp is a viral sensation among young people who apply the app’s AI filter to a selfie to see how they will look decades from now. This is not recommended for anyone in the Woodstock Generation. Fortunately, there is also a de-aging filter you can apply to a current photo and look decades younger. Put on your best bandanna, snap a selfie, and everything’s groovy.

Apple Podcasts

(iOS; free)

Back in the 1960s, a lot of young people turned to alternative media sources to get the information they couldn’t find elsewhere. These days, both old and young turn to podcasts for niche material. The iOS-only Apple Podcasts or the Android-only Google Podcasts features thousands of free programs of interest to the Woodstock Generation. For example: check out “Woodstock at 50: The Unheard Recordings” podcast.