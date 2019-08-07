Tech review: Apps for the Woodstock generation on the celebration's 50th
It’s been 50 years since “3 Days of Peace & Music.” In August 1969, many Long Islanders journeyed up the New York State Thruway to join 400,000 of their friends at the Woodstock Festival. These apps can help you relive the memories — and rehear the music.
Spotify
(iOS, Android; free)
In 1969, listening to tunes meant cranking up the turntable, turning on the radio, or popping a cassette or 8-track into a tape player. With today’s streaming services, every song you love is in the palm of your hand. While Spotify’s slogan is “discover new music,” you can tell it to create a Woodstock playlist and it’s 1969 again. Pandora, Apple Music and other streaming services have similar playlist features.
AARP Now
(iOS, Android; free)
Sorry, Woodstock Generation. If you were at Woodstock — or even born during the festival — you are AARP-eligible. But don’t despair. It’s no longer your father’s AARP. Members can access lifestyle articles on music and musicians from the 1960s and '70s and also find events near you — even if these days you are more interested in garage sales than garage bands. It can also help you find good prices on drugs. (No, not the Woodstock kind.)
FaceApp
(iOS, Android; free)
FaceApp is a viral sensation among young people who apply the app’s AI filter to a selfie to see how they will look decades from now. This is not recommended for anyone in the Woodstock Generation. Fortunately, there is also a de-aging filter you can apply to a current photo and look decades younger. Put on your best bandanna, snap a selfie, and everything’s groovy.
Apple Podcasts
(iOS; free)
Back in the 1960s, a lot of young people turned to alternative media sources to get the information they couldn’t find elsewhere. These days, both old and young turn to podcasts for niche material. The iOS-only Apple Podcasts or the Android-only Google Podcasts features thousands of free programs of interest to the Woodstock Generation. For example: check out “Woodstock at 50: The Unheard Recordings” podcast.
Science project
Smaller class sizes might help girls make bigger gains in STEM studies. A Cornell University study found that a large class size “has the largest impact on female participation” and makes it harder for girls to succeed in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) studies. Many introductory STEM classes have more than 120 students. The study recommends class sizes no larger than 50.
— PETER KING
Brand-new rebrand
A lot of people know Facebook owns both Instagram and WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging app. But a lot of people don’t. Facebook wants to make sure everyone knows. The tech giant is rebranding the apps’ names to “Instagram from Facebook” and “WhatsApp from Facebook.” Facebook told CNET it wants to be “clearer about the products and services that are part of Facebook.”
— PETER KING
DoorDash gobbles up Caviar
Food-delivery service DoorDash has bought rival delivery app Caviar for $410 million. Caviar, which was owned by payments and online-shopping app Square, is a boost for DoorDash, already the most popular food delivery app in the United States. Privately held DoorDash is valued at more than $12 billion. For money-losing Square, the sale frees up cash that can be spent on other areas.
