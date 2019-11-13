Tech review: These apps will help you manage your passwords

How many passwords do you have? Recent studies peg the number at nearly 200 per online user, many for accounts no longer active. With users urged to create complex passwords — and never reuse them for different accounts — it’s no wonder we suffer from password overload. These password managers can handle the drudgery and keep you secure.

Keeper

(iOS, Android; subscription)

Like all password managers reviewed here, Keeper is an excellent choice that offers a password creator so you can have strong, unique passwords for every account. Its BreachWatch feature keeps an eye on the “Dark Web,” where stolen passwords often turn up. Plans start at $30 per year,and each plan allows you to sync passwords over all your devices, whether they are phones, tablets or desktop PCs.

LastPass

(iOS, Android; free / subscription)

Most password managers charge a monthly subscription, but this full-featured password manager still offers a free version for a single user. The free version allows you to manage passwords across multiple devices. If you want multifactor authentication and other more robust security features, you’ll have to spring for the premium version ($3 per month). Need protection for more than one user? A family plan ($4 per month) allows you to connect up to six users.

1Password

(iOS, Android; subscription)

1Password is another good choice for individuals, families and businesses. No matter how many accounts and passwords you have, 1Password collects them all, works between mobile and desktop devices, and presents the information in clear and easy-to-read screens. In September, 1Password beefed up its security for business users by adding rules where administrators can temporarily restrict access based on various scenarios. Plans start at $3 per month.

RoboForm

(iOS, Android; free/subscription)

If you want a solid free password manager for an individual user on a single device that doubles as a form-filler, RoboForm will do the job. Its Security Center feature lets you know at a glance if your passwords are strong and if they are being reused in more than one account. The Everywhere plan ($23.88 per year) allows an individual user to sync passwords across devices. The Family plan ($47.75 per year) allows you to connect up to five users.