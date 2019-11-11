Double your pleasure with these 2-in-1 PCs
Two-in-ones — also known as convertible laptops — continue to grow in popularity, and PC makers are meeting the demand with a growing number of models at different specs, sizes and prices. Premium models offer the best functionality in the lightest, smallest bodies and with powerful battery life to get you through a long flight or a full workday. While several of our top picks are convertible laptops — those with 360-degree hinges where the keyboard rotates around to the back of the display — there's a detachable two-in-one here, too, which is more tablet PC than laptop and has a removable keyboard. Check out CNET's picks for the best laptops that can cover all the bases.
The following CNET staff contributed to this story: senior editors Joshua Goldman, Justin Jaffe and Laura K. Cucullu. For more reviews of personal technology products, visit cnet.com.
Lenovo Yoga C930
CNET rating
4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)
THE GOOD The C930 puts its 360-degree hinges to work as the two-in-one's speaker system. The included active pen is discreetly housed and charged in the C930's body and its webcam has a physical slider to block it when not in use. Performance and battery life are excellent.
THE BAD The pen is a little small for extended use and there's no option for discrete graphics.
THE COST $1,147.00 to $1,516.29
BOTTOM LINE It’s one of the best two-in-one laptops available.
HP Spectre x360 (13-inch)
CNET rating
4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)
THE GOOD It has lots of component options including three display choices, multiple privacy and security features and class-leading battery life. HP includes a laptop sleeve and full-size active pen.
THE BAD Premium laptops come with premium prices. The low-power display is too dim for outdoor use.
THE COST $1,099.99
BOTTOM LINE A stylish, thoughtful design, excellent component options and very long battery life all make the HP Spectre x360 13 one of the best premium two-in-one ultraportables.
HP Chromebook x2
CNET rating
4 stars out of 5 (excellent)
THE GOOD The compelling design makes it simple to shift from laptop to tablet and back. Stylus and keyboard are included. The touch screen looks good and is responsive. It has two cameras, great speakers and respectable battery life.
THE BAD Integrated storage is limited to a measly 32 gigabytes. The keyboard is a bit mushy and the stylus holder is awkward.
THE COST $479 to $599.99
BOTTOM LINE It combines effective design, peppy performance and a fine display at a killer price.
LG Gram 2-in-1 (14 inch)
CNET rating
4 stars out of 5 (excellent)
THE GOOD The laptop is an ultralight pen-enabled convertible with extraordinary battery life for its class. It has more ports and connections than other premium convertibles.
THE BAD You might need some time to adjust to the keyboard layout, there's no holder or garage for the pen and the speakers sound thin.
THE COST $1,349.99
BOTTOM LINE It delivers amazing battery life and strong performance at a lighter weight than the competition.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.