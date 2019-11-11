Two-in-ones — also known as convertible laptops — continue to grow in popularity, and PC makers are meeting the demand with a growing number of models at different specs, sizes and prices. Premium models offer the best functionality in the lightest, smallest bodies and with powerful battery life to get you through a long flight or a full workday. While several of our top picks are convertible laptops — those with 360-degree hinges where the keyboard rotates around to the back of the display — there's a detachable two-in-one here, too, which is more tablet PC than laptop and has a removable keyboard. Check out CNET's picks for the best laptops that can cover all the bases.

The following CNET staff contributed to this story: senior editors Joshua Goldman, Justin Jaffe and Laura K. Cucullu. For more reviews of personal technology products, visit cnet.com.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.