Big-screen TVs with smaller price tags

Welcome to the sweet spot for big-screen TV size. Nearly every mainstream TV line on the market includes a 65-inch iteration. And since they're an increasingly common size, 65-inchers are cheaper than ever. In fact, some solid models can be had for less than $1,000. This list represents four of the best TVs CNET has reviewed in its test lab.

The following CNET staff contributed to this story: section editor David Katzmaier and senior editor Laura K. Cucullu. For more reviews of personal technology products, visit cnet.com.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.