Big-screen TVs with smaller price tags
Welcome to the sweet spot for big-screen TV size. Nearly every mainstream TV line on the market includes a 65-inch iteration. And since they're an increasingly common size, 65-inchers are cheaper than ever. In fact, some solid models can be had for less than $1,000. This list represents four of the best TVs CNET has reviewed in its test lab.
The following CNET staff contributed to this story: section editor David Katzmaier and senior editor Laura K. Cucullu. For more reviews of personal technology products, visit cnet.com.
LG OLED65B8PUA
CNET rating (out of 5)
4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)
THE GOOD The LG B8 has spectacular image quality, second only to LG's more expensive OLED models. It delivers perfect black levels, superb uniformity, wide viewing angles, accurate color and a great bright-room picture. Its striking design features a super-slim panel.
THE BAD It can't get as bright as competing LCD TVs.
THE COST $1,799 to $2,296.99
BOTTOM LINE LG's entry-level OLED TV doesn't compromise picture quality.
TCL 6 series (2018 Roku TV)
CNET rating (out of 5)
4.5 stars out of 5 (outstanding)
THE GOOD This affordable line has excellent overall image quality, with deep black levels, fine brightness, rich contrast and accurate color. Its Roku smart TV platform is the best available, with a simple interface and extensive streaming app support.
THE BAD Brightness and video processing fall short of some more expensive TVs.
THE COST $749.99 to $899
BOTTOM LINE This is the best TV value CNET has ever reviewed.
LG OLED65C9PUA
CNET rating (out of 5)
4 stars out of 5 (excellent)
THE GOOD This TV has outstanding image quality, perfect black levels, wide viewing angles, superb uniformity, accurate color and a great bright-room picture. It adds HDMI 2.1 features and support for Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay 2 are coming.
THE BAD The C9 is expensive, and 2018 OLED TVs perform almost as well for much less money. It can't get as bright as competing LCD TVs.
THE COST $2,496.99 to $3,499.99
BOTTOM LINE If you want the best picture quality, put this TV on your list.
Vizio M658-G1 Quantum
CNET rating (out of 5)
4 stars out of 5 (excellent)
THE GOOD The M-Series Quantum has excellent picture quality, with deep black levels, accurate color and excellent 4K HDR performance. Its smart system is phone-friendly, with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay control.
THE BAD It has less HDR punch than some competitors, and a poor remote and on-screen smart TV system.
THE COST $769 to $899.99
BOTTOM LINE By bringing quantum dot color to a more affordable price point, it breaks new ground among midrange TVs.
