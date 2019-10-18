WHAT Addams Family Ring Doorbell

WHAT IT IS They're creepy and they're kooky and now the first family of Halloween, the Addams Family, is at your doorstep, well, sort of. If you have a Ring Video Doorbell, you can download and install the iconic theme song/ring chime to play when your Ring doorbell is pressed to activate.

THE COST Free; a special edition Ring Halloween interchangeable faceplate for Ring Video Doorbell 2 is available for $15

AVAILABLE FROM ring.com

WHAT'S HOT According to Ring, there are two ways to use the free Addams Family chime tone; be alerted on your phone via the Ring app, so your Ring notifications would be the Addams Family tone and set up your Ring chime to play the tone in your house.

Here's how it works, open the Ring app and tap the three bars in the top left corner to open the main menu and select Devices and then the Chime or Chime Pro on your account. Then go to Audio Settings and Chime Tones where you'll see a list of tones and then select the Addams Family tone and save changes. The complete and simple instructions are at the Ring site.

In the Ring app, choose your video doorbell and then go to device settings, alert settings and then to app alert tones. You'll get the Addams Family choice along with others including bats and creepy laugh.

The free Addams Family tones will be available through November.

WHAT'S NOT Most people will only use it about one month per year.



