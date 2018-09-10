Almost 40 percent more guests booked rooms through Airbnb Inc. on Long Island this summer than in the 2017 period, the San Francisco-based home-sharing service reported.

New data released to Newsday showed that increases in guest arrivals in both Nassau and Suffolk counties were fueled by a sharp rise in the number of hosts.

Nassau posted 11,700 guest arrivals from May 25 through Sept. 3, a 39.3 percent increase from the 2017 period. The number of hosts, meanwhile, jumped 20.2 percent to 445 this summer.

Twenty-eight percent of hosts were new to the Airbnb platform, likely listing their properties for the first time in response to increased demand, the company said.

Suffolk had about 70,000 guest arrivals, a 37.5 percent increase, the company said. The number of hosts increased to 2,300 from about 1,800 last summer. Thirty-eight percent of this summer's hosts were newcomers to the website.

New York City and New York State were the top city and state of origin for visitors to both Nassau and Suffolk, but both drew guests from afar as well.

Nassau had guests from 72 countries and 1,773 cities, while Suffolk notched 76 countries and 3,136 cities.

The growth of Airbnb has posed a challenge to the traditional lodging industry, which complains that home-sharing services are not subject to the hotel and motel taxes that go toward promoting tourism.

Kristen Jarnagin , president and chief executive of Discover Long Island, which is funded by those taxes, said the data suggest that the region has a shortage of rooms at traditional lodging options.

"We definitely have a lack of supply on Long Island," she said. "The good news is we're seeing our numbers steadily increasing and you're getting the same story from Airbnb."

In addition, she said, Long Island is seeing increasing demand as a destination for national and international travelers.

A March 2018 study by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Sloan School of Management and Harvard Business School found that U.S. hotel revenue would be 1.5 percent higher if not for competition from Airbnb based on data through 2014.

At the same time, the study — The Welfare Effects of Peer Entry in the Accommodation Market: The Case of Airbnb — found that between 42 percent and 63 percent of stays booked at Airbnb would not have translated to bookings at hotels if Airbnb did not exist.

Instead those travelers would have stayed with friends or family, booked fewer nights, stayed at non-hotel accommodations or not traveled to the destination at all, according to the study.

A report released last week by STR Inc., a Hendersonville, Tennessee, lodging researcher, found that Long Island's hotel occupancy rate of 72.2 percent through July led comparable markets like the Jersey Shore and Cape Cod, though it trailed New York City's 85.9 percent.

Long Island's average daily rate of $153 trailed Cape Cod's $168, but was far ahead of the Jersey Shore's $119. The average daily rate for New York City was $241.

STR projects that Long Island's occupancy rate will increase 1.7 percent in 2018, but will edge ahead only 0.1 percent in 2019.

The average daily rate, meanwhile, is expected to increase 1.3 percent in 2018 and 1.5 percent the following year.