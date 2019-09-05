Almost 100,000 guests stayed at Airbnb Inc. properties on Long Island from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, according to data from the home-sharing service.

The 95,900 patrons represented a year-over-year increase of 17.4 percent and hosts tallied revenue of $40.9 million, a 17.5 percent increase compared to the $34.8 million recorded in 2018.

"With more guest arrivals this summer than ever before, hosts and small businesses have been able to enjoy the opportunities created by an expanded tourism economy,” Josh Meltzer, Airbnb's head of Northeast public policy, said in a statement.

The guest arrivals in 2019, however, signaled slower growth in the Long Island market compared to 2018, when Airbnb hosts saw a 38 percent year-over-year increase.

Suffolk County, with its many beaches, vacation homes and the North Fork's wine country, remained the larger magnet for guests in the summer of 2019, with 82,700 staying at Airbnb properties, more than six times Nassau County's 13,200.

The revenue split was even wider, with Suffolk hosts taking in $37.7 million compared to $3.2 million for those in Nassau.

Both counties got a tourism boost in May when the PGA Championship was held at Bethpage State Park's Black Course.

New York City was the top origin city for those visiting Long Island's Airbnb properties, followed by Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

San Francisco-based Airbnb has been rolling out additional features in a bid to attract business travelers, a direct challenge to the traditional lodging business. Its Airbnb at Work service, for instance, provides corporate travel management tools.

In June, 79 percent of all Long Island hotel rooms were occupied, down from 84.2 percent in June 2018, according to industry researcher STR Global.

Hoteliers argue that Airbnb is not subject to the same regulations as traditional lodgings.

Airbnb has yet to stage an initial public offering despite widespread anticipation and comments by chief executive Brian Chesky that the company will be ready to take the step. In 2017, an investment round valued the company at more than $30 billion.

Airbnb, founded in 2008, has more than 6 million places to stay in more than 100,000 cities worldwide, the company said.