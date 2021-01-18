Breathe easier with the AirPop Active+ smart mask

WHAT The AirPop smart mask with Halo sensor

WHAT IT DOES The AirPop is built to help wearers get a deeper understanding of their respiratory health with a sensor bridging the gap between outside air and internal respiration.

HOW MUCH $149.99

AVAILABLE FROM airpophealth.com

WHAT'S HOT With the Halo sensor, the mask captures breathing-related data, and with real-time data about air quality and location, the sensor can accurately tell wearers when to replace the mask’s snap-in filter.

The Halo sensor is powered by a coin-cell battery, which should last up to six months. Once powered, it works in tandem with the AirPop app (Android or iOS) through Bluetooth to collect the breathing data, which supports sharing data via Apple HealthKit. The captured data includes breathing behavior, breathing cycles, and even the pollutants that the mask has blocked during use.

The AirPop Active+ is washable and built with a 360 degree sealing, medical-grade soft touch membrane. It’s built with a 3D dome structure to keep the filter core off the wearer’s face for improved breathability and comfort.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

When the Halo sensor is used in Active Mode, it tracks metrics including breaths per minute, breaths per pace. All this can be seen straight from the Activity tab in the app.Each of the four supplied AirPop filters has a unique QR code for scanning into the AirPop app, which also ensures a legitimate AirPop filter.

WHAT'S NOT The price is no breath of fresh air.