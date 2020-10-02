AirSoap purifier kills germs without chemicals

WHAT AirSoap air purifier

WHAT IT DOES PhoneSoap, maker of the popular smartphone UV sanitizer, has created this air purifier that does not use liquid, heat or chemicals. Instead, it uses technology to efficiently kill germs and the smallest viruses in a high-energy plasma field. It does this by polarizing airborne particles, trapping them in a filterless graphene system. AirSoap uses washable and reusable collection plates instead of HEPA filters.

THE COST $399.99

AVAILABLE FROM phonesoap.com

WHAT'S HOT According to PhoneSoap, the new system kills and captures even the smallest viruses down to 14 nanometers. While it's proved to kill 99.99% of airborne viruses, it hasn't been tested on COVID-19 since is not yet available for testing. But it has been tested to kill smaller viruses such as Influenza A-H3N2. It also kills pollen and mold spores.

Measuring 21-by-10.25-by-10.6-inches, AirSoap is whisper-quiet, making it suitable for any environment at home or work. The attractive design makes it a pleasant addition to any room in the house. And since it works off a single button, operation could not be simpler.

WHAT'S NOT Well, there's the price. But if staying germ-free and having clean, purified air are priorities for you during the pandemic, it's a worthwhile investment in your health.

It also can't remove certain unpleasant odors, such as certain food smells or pet urine.