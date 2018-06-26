Hook up your devices with Amped Wireless Smart Plug 

NAME Amped Wireless Wi-Fi Smart Plug

WHAT IT DOES This plug lets you create timers and schedules to automate devices in your home.

COST $69.99

AVAILABLE FROM ampedwireless.com

WHAT'S HOT This smart plug is easy to use and has a single 120-volt grounded outlet and one USB charging port built with an overload protection circuit breaker and surge protection. It connects to your existing Wi-Fi and after you download the free Amped app (iOS and Android) you can control up to 150 devices according to the company's website.

With the app, you can turn the plug on and off manually as you wish, or set up a schedule with specific times and days. Whether getting a coffee maker up and running during your normal wakeup time or setting a lamp to turn on and off at specific times, the plug works like a charm.

If you have multiple lights in different rooms that you want to go on or off at the same time, you can add multiple Amped Wi-Fi Smart Plugs and just run the identical schedule with the app. The smart plug can also be paired to commands with Amazon Alexa.

The USB port is handy to charge smartphones and many other USB devices needing a boost of power.

The smart plug controls just one device at a time, but Amped also has a Wi-Fi Smart Power Strip for controlling multiple devices

WHAT'S NOT The smart plug can only handle one device at a time.



