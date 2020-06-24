With many people opting for Apple iPads, the Android tablet market isn't necessarily the first place users look when they're in the market for a new tablet. Fewer and fewer manufacturers even make them now, but that doesn't mean there aren't a few good Android tablets to rival the iPad.

Whether you're looking for an inexpensive device for media consumption or a possible laptop substitute, there are options worth exploring.

Here are CNET's picks for the best Android tablets out there.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

THE COST $729.99

This Samsung packs in a lot for an Android device. It has a speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and flexible expandable storage up to 1TB with a microSD card.

The Galaxy Tab S6 also looks amazing, with a super AMOLED display with a 16:10 ratio screen size. Battery life clocks in at about 15 hours and the rear camera has a 13 MP resolution. And if you've ever used a Samsung Android device, the operation of this particular tablet will feel very intuitive.

The recent updates to Samsung's DeX mode even makes the Tab S6 a possible laptop substitution letting you connect to a mouse and an external display. Just grab a keyboard and you will be all set.

Google Pixel Slate

THE COST $499

This Google entry tries to match the iPad Pro and Microsoft Surface Pro by blending a tablet and Chromebook into a single device — a kind of tablet PC, if you will. Though it's not a full-fledged Android tablet, you do have access to the apps in the Google Play store and plenty of power here to use them.

It comes with a stylus and has a 48-watthour battery, front and rear camera and a touchscreen LCD display screen. It also has a full desktop browser and support for a Bluetooth mouse and keyboard. It could even be used as a gaming tablet. The Pixel Slate also has the option for Google Assistant.

Overall, just a great tablet.

Lenovo Smart Tab P10

THE COST $349.99

This little number combines a tablet and a smart display into one 10-inch device. It comes with Android Oreo, front and rear cameras, fingerprint scanner and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor.

When you set it on the dock, the Lenovo Tab becomes a smart display a lot like the Amazon Echo Show.