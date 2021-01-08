Anker Nano charges phones three times faster

WHAT Anker's PowerPort III two-port 60 watt and single 20-watt PowerPort III Nano chargers with new Anker Powerline charging cables.

WHAT THEY DO How does three times faster charging sound compared to your old charger? That is exactly what you get with these two chargers.

THE COST $52.99 (two-port) and $16.99 (single)

AVAILABLE FROM anker.com

WHAT'S HOT In 30 minutes of charging starting with a 0% battery, the Anker Nano will produce 53% of the charge, while the original 5-watt chargers only produced 17 percent.With the PowerPort III, a pair of USB-C ports with Intelligent Power Allocation make it ideal for home or travel use for charging or keeping a MacBook powered up in use. While connected, the power is adjusted every three minutes to ensure the device is charging safely.

The Anker Nano iPhone Charger is the same size (1.81-by-1.08-by-1.08-inches) as the original 5-watt charger but with the new technology producing 20 watts output for increased efficiency.

Anker's PowerIQ 3.0 technology ensures perfect compatibility with virtually all mobile devices including phones, tablets, smartwatches, charging earbuds, and USB-C laptops. A full list of compatible devices on the Anker site includes devices from Apple, Samsung, and others.

The new PowerLine III fast charging cables in USB-C to Apple Lightning ($19.99, 3-foot) and USB-C to USB-C ($17.99, 6 foot) are designed for efficiency and work in both the dual port and single port charger. Multiple sizes are available and all are constructed with quadruple bulletproof fiber cores, enabling them to up to 25,000 bends.

WHAT'S NOT There's nothing subtle about the branding.