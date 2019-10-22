This mini speaker is big on sound

WHAT Anker Soundcore Flare Mini

WHAT IT IS A 360-degree cylindrical Bluetooth speaker that fits the bill for portability, sound and a fair price.

THE COST $45.99

AVAILABLE FROM soundcore.com

WHAT'S HOT Setting it up and getting the sound going takes just a few seconds if you have it charged. A full charge of the 2,600-milliampere hour battery should give you about 12 hours of sound. Such long battery life guarantees plenty of uninterrupted music.

With the Flare Mini, the sound was nice, smooth and crystal clear right out of the box. Poking around with a bunch of different playlists off of Apple Music, the Flare Mini didn't disappoint. It's built with IPX7 waterproof protection, which is stated by Soundcore to withstand rain, drinks and even complete submersion for 30 minutes.

The 360-degree sound with BassUp technology is delivered from 10 watts of power from back-to-back 5-watt neodymium in a solidly built, portable and backpack-friendly 3.4-by-2.8-by-5.6-inch body, weighing just 1.06-pounds.

If you get a Pair of Flare Mini's, they can be paired with Bluetooth to a single music source for an all-around stereo sound.

The bottom of the speaker has built-in LED lighting effects, for a glowing effect to personalize the lights and sound to your music and party with eight individual LEDs and five lighting modes.

Best of all, the quality is amazing for the price.

WHAT'S NOT Some people might consider the LED lighting gimmicky and unnecessary. The lighting also can be a battery drainer, so use it sparingly.

