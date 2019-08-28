This alarm clock also charges your phone

WHAT Anker's Soundcore Wakey nightstand speaker/alarm clock

WHAT IT DOES Wake up in style with this all-in-one bedside companion that sports an attractive Apple-like look and comes with a built-in, cable-free Qi charging system.

THE COST $99.99

AVAILABLE FROM anker.com

WHAT'S HOT The LED readout that displays the time big and bold, and there are five brightness levels available from the Soundcore app. Setting the time is easy — just connect your phone to the Soundcore app and the Wakey syncs the time. A backup battery stores the time in the event of lost power.

You can choose from 10 custom alarm tones or you can set your own in the app. Bluetooth is built-in and there's also a pair of USB ports to plug in charging cables for non-wireless charging devices.

Other features include an FM radio and room for 10 FM preset stations, white noise mode for a better sleeping environment, and an Aux-in port for connecting a separate device. And yes, there is the ever-popular and critically important snooze button.

The sound comes from dual front-facing 5W drivers, which deliver the music at moderate volume levels in a clear, crisp tone

The Wakey can also be used to help you fall asleep; the app allows you to create a sleep-themed mix of up to 10 ambient noises and will play them as long as you want. The preloaded white noise mode has choices of birds, rain, waves and other relaxing sounds.

A DC power supply is included.

WHAT'S NOT When the alarm goes off, you will probably have to get out of bed.