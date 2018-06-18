TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Morning
72° Good Morning
BusinessTechnology

Apple aims to solve problems locating 911 calls for help

Apple is trying to solve a problem caused by the technological mismatch between a system built for landlines 50 years ago.

A supervisor shows one of the maps used

A supervisor shows one of the maps used by dispatchers at a 911 call center in Roswell, Ga., on March 15. Photo Credit: AP/Lisa Marie Pane

By The Associated Press
Print

SAN FRANCISCO — Apple is trying to drag the United States' antiquated system for handling 911 calls into the 21st century.

If it lives up to Apple's promise, the next iPhone operating system coming out in September will automatically deliver quicker and more reliable information pinpointing the location of 911 calls to about 6,300 emergency response centers in the United States.

Apple is trying to solve a problem caused by the technological mismatch between a system built for landlines 50 years ago and today's increasingly sophisticated smartphones that make most emergency calls in the United States.

The analog system often struggles to decipher the precise location of calls coming from digital devices, resulting in emergency responders sometimes being sent a mile or more from people pleading for help.

By The Associated Press

More news

Mike Colangelo, water service foreman in Glen Cove, City waits for Freon test result at shut well
Mary-Kate Olsen, seen here on Aug. 29, 2017, Hampton Classic horse show returns in August
"We have photo frames, plank-wood projects, pillow covers, Two new craft stores open on LI
Hempstead's bond rating was upgraded by Standard & Wall Street upgrades town's bond rating
Patchogue Village Hall on Baker Street in Patchogue Village considers banning nightclubs in downtown
Joe Sabia, owner of Sabia's Car Care in Village proposes allowing more details on signs