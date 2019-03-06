TODAY'S PAPER
BusinessTechnology

iPhone sales are falling, and app fees might be next

Backlash against Apple's fees, which can range from 15 to 30 percent of an app store purchase, could undercut revenue.

An iPhone screen shows the App Store app

An iPhone screen shows the App Store app in this 2011 file photo. Photo Credit: Getty Images/bedo

By The Associated Press
Print

SAN FRANCISCO — As iPhone sales slip, Apple has been positioning its booming digital-services business as its new profit engine. But there could be a snag in that plan.

A brewing backlash against the rich commissions Apple earns from all purchases and subscriptions made via iPhone apps could undercut the app store, which generates about a third of the company's services revenue.

Late last year, Netflix rebelled against Apple's fees, which can range from 15 percent to 30 percent. Analysts fear other companies may follow.

Attorneys representing consumers in a pending Supreme Court case also charge that Apple is an unfair monopolist in the market for iPhone apps. An adverse decision could open a legal door that might eventually force Apple to cut its generous commissions.

